Apple plans iPhone change to (wet)suit a very specific type of user

It was famously once said by wise old Sebastian the crab that life is better down where it's wetter and if you're an iPhone user that could soon be the case. A new patent filed by Apple has been revealed to relate to an "Underwater mode" for future devices.

Of course, a patent has no guarantee of ever seeing the light of day but it makes sense for those who are big into their diving. We have already seen a host of underwater-focused accessories for the iPhone and coupled with the Apple Watch Ultra 2's impressive diving, scuba and freediving modes Apple fans could be in an underwater paradise.

The 78-page patent explains that Apple aims to create an interface that works better when underwater with a belief that currently, iOS is "cumbersome and inefficient” in the deep blue sea.

As with most phones, many iOS features are made redundant underwater (forget about listening to music or calling anybody for a start) so an underwater mode would likely focus on what divers would be looking for, ease of use and camera access chief among them. In which case Apple should look to the best dive watches and best underwater cameras for inspiration.

(Image credit: Getty)

This is all a bit niche for us landlubbers but those who like to get wet behind the ears will appreciate what future iPhones could have to offer. Some have speculated that this could be a feature that makes its introduction with the iPhone 16, but I see no reason why it couldn't be an iOS update, although if partnered with some improved waterproofing or underwater camera features then it would make sense for the next phone.

Living in the UK with some less than crystal blue seas I'm not sure how much use I'd get from this feature but on holidays it could be a great way to help make memories last forever.