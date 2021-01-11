Apple MacBook Air under siege as Lenovo unleashes Yoga Slim 7i Pro at CES 2021

If last week's new LG Gram reveal wasn't worrying enough for the Apple MacBook Air, then Lenovo launching its new Yoga Slim 7i Pro at CES 2021 will be for sure, with the super light new system boasting not only a killer spec but also a state-of-the-art OLED screen.

T3 sees a lot of the very best lightweight laptops on the market, and at least on paper the Yoga Slim 7i Pro looks like a very strong ultraportable indeed.

Star of the show, undoubtedly, is the option for a 14-inch 90Hz OLED display, which kicks up screen vibrancy notably over the entry-level LCD model. This OLED display has 2.8k resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 and a 16:10 aspect ratio, the latter geared towards multi-window productivity.

The difference in chroma and contrast are marked between the LCD and OLED, with the latter offering an amplified contrast ratio that delivers 667 times more definition.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Moving away from the Yoga Slim 7i Pro's screen, this system comes with 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, as well as if opted for, an Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics chip – delivering notable ability to play PC games.

Other features of note on the Yoga Slim 7i Pro include hands-free login and an Intelligent Cooling mode, while the laptops audio reproduction comes courtesy of Harman speakers enabled with Dolby Atmos functionality.

RAM can be configured up to 16GB, while storage consists of a spacious 1TB PCIe SSD. While battery life is not known, the system comes with a 61WHr stack.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lastly, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro comes with support for both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, meaning rapid wireless connectivity, as well as an in-built webcam with dual microphones, which seems very useful in these times where video meetings are commonplace.

Weight rests at a light up to 3.2 lbs, depending on the spec, while the laptops sleek dimensions 12.3" x 8.7" x 0.7 (in) means that it will be very portable indeed.

Ports consist of 2 x USB Type-C™ (Intel Thunderbolt 4, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort™ 1.4, USB 4.0), 1 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and 1 x Audio Combo Jack.

Here at T3 we think the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro looks like it is going to be another very competitive lightweight laptop option in 2021, and provides even more Windows 10 competition to the Apple MacBook Air in terms of claiming the ultraportable crown.

Crucially, though, in order to take on the Apple MacBook Air, Lenovo needs to get the pricing right, which right now remains an unknown. As such, be sure to check back in to T3 soon for the complete Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro picture.

