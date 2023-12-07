Apple iPhone SE 4 said to be getting a huge battery boost

While the best iPhones are always loaded with features, it does come at a cost. If you're looking to get into a top spec iPhone – like the iPhone 15 Pro Max – you're looking at spending around £1,199 minimum.

That's not small change for most people, making it tough to justify. Fortunately, there's a solution in the lineup – the iPhone SE. That model offers a cut-price entry point into the iPhone ecosystem, allowing users to get in on the fun without busting the bank.

We've heard a lot of rumours recently about the iPhone SE 4. That's tipped to launch in the relatively near future, and could mark a massive redesign for the range. While rumours have swayed back and forth, the prevailing wisdom suggests that the new model will look much more like the more premium models.

Now, a new rumour has emerged about the battery in the handset. According to Macrumors, prototypes of the model have been spotted using the iPhone 14 battery. That's not uncommon, with the range often making use of parts from other handsets to keep costs low.

It's a 3,279mAh cell, and should offer a decent boost over the current SE model. Whether or not that translates directly into better battery life remains to be seen. Displays are among the most intensive components on a modern handset, and the larger one slated for inclusion here could sap much of the increase.

Still, it's an exciting development. The rumours thus far suggest that the model could very closely resemble the iPhone 14, as well as including other specs from the top models. That would mark a big change for the range, and could make the device the best SE yet.

With no confirmed dates for launch yet, we'll have to keep an eye out for more details as they trickle out. Still, I for one will be keeping a close eye on these rumours.