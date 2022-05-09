iPhone 14 Pro leak forecasts full specs and price – but is it real?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 14 Pro specifications have supposedly leaked months ahead of its actual unveiling, giving us a good idea of just what users can expect from the latest Apple smartphone.

According to Twitter account Shadow_Leak , which has a history of sharing tech details ahead of time – including the Microsoft Surface 8 and iPhone 14 – the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will feature an A16 Bionic Chip, a titanium alloy frame, 6GB of RAM and offer up to 128GB of storage as a minimum. This will then go up to 1TB with 256GB and 512GB being available too.

One of the biggest specifications is surrounding the iPhone 14 Pro's camera, which is expected to arrive with a 48MP sensor. This is not the first time this upgrade has been reported on. If true, this could be a big deal as it could see Apple introduce 8K video recording for the first time in the history of the iPhone. Naturally, it will bring better general enhancements to taking photos as well.

It was also noted that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.06-inch 120Hz OLED screen, however, this was quickly called out by fellow tech industry personnel.

Specifically, DSCC CEO and display analyst Ross Young pointed out (via Twitter ) that "the panel size isn’t right, slight increase, which means resolution isn’t likely right either," before confirming that he will reveal what the panel size will be at the DSCC conference on May 9th, 2022.

Finally, the price of the smartphone was detailed to be $1,099 for the standard 128GB model – a $100 increase over the iPhone 13 Pro model at $999 / £949 / A$1,699. This rise in cost has been rumoured frequently since the beginning of 2022, potentially a result of the pandemic and shortage of components like semiconductors. The cost of living is growing too, so that needs to be taken into consideration with manufacturing.

Analysis

T3 tech editor Mike Lowe says that: "Historically, Apple has been incrementally upping the spec of its iPhone range from generation to generation, so for this leak to focus on a boost in camera spec – going from 12 to 48-megapixel on the main – presents the first big resolution boost in Apple's phone series for a long time.

"That said, everything else looks like business as usual: the screen size is the same (Apple has long cited 6.06-inch as 6.1-inch on its own site); the processor an incremental upgrade (A16 slated to be 4nm compared to the A15's 5nm process); and the price an inevitable rise (we're living in times of high inflation, after all).

"Of course, it's far too early in the release cycle to take this leak as fact – but I'm sure we'll be hearing plenty more soon. I wouldn't anticipate a design revamp, though, and this leak supports that theory," he concluded.

We'll likely more at Apple's event in September, which is traditionally the place where everything is officially shown off for the first time. More recently, the tech giant confirmed that iPhone users can now repair their own smartphone devices... but it's kind of pointless.