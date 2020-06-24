Apple iPhone 12 confirmed to deliver THIS major upgrade over iPhone 11

The iPhone 12 range could see Apple ship its flagship smartphone with a 20 W power adapter, and it may not be exclusive to the 'Pro' model.

With its current iPhone 11 range, Apple threw in an 18 W USB-C power adapter with the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro, but customers who ordered the base model only received a 5 W charger.

The iPhone 11 has Fast Charging support, and has the capacity to juice up to 50% power in 30 minutes, but using the out-of-the-box charger, users are looking at a three hour wait for a full charge, so the news that the next generation of iPhones will have everything you need in the box is a step up for iPhone fans.

New iPhone 12 will Be Equipped with 20W Power Adapter pic.twitter.com/FBJxlJXyYWJune 24, 2020

The news comes from Twitter leaker Mr white, who says the new iPhone 12 will come with a 20 W adapter. As we've already heard, there are four different iPhone 12 models on the way; a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

We're assuming that the the 20 W charger will definitely be included with the premium iPhone 12 Pro Max, and possibly thrown in with the iPhone 12 Pro for good measure. It would be nice to see the fast charger ship with all four smartphones, but it Apple follows the same pattern as last year, that's probably not going to be the case, and users will have to pony up for their own adapter to utilise the Fast Charging feature on their iPhone 12.

Apple fans may also find themselves irked at news that the iPhone 12 range may not ship with earbuds, meaning that there's no way to listen to music unless you already have a pair of compatible headphones lying around.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the reason for this is "a means of driving demand for the company's popular wireless AirPods which are sold separately". So we can't see Apple being any more generous with the 20 W charger across the cheaper iPhone 12 models.

The upcoming flagship will have 5G connectivity, a LiDAR-packing new camera system, A14 Bionic processor, and a bunch of advanced new hardware features. Usually set for a September launch, rumours of delays indicate a November window is more likely now, with the starting price of $749 for the base iPhone 12 Max, $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and a whopping $1,099 for the 12 Pro Max.

Source: MacRumours