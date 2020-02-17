Apple iPhone 11 / Apple TV deal! Get 1 year of Apple TV+ free on O2 right now

Apple iPhone 11 deals are still quite rare, but here’s one with free Apple TV+. For people living la Vida Apple, it’s a must, courtesy of O2.

T3 has been scouring the web for the very best deals and offers for the iPhone 11 and we think we've found a pretty good one over on O2, which will include one year of Apple TV+, the new subscription service, alongside the handset if you order it soon.

You can fiddle with the different contract options until your heart's content, but the basic one offers 1GB of data, unlimited calls and texts, and a low £50 upfront cost for just £47 per month. Adding another gigabyte of data brings that to £49. Basically, O2 gives you the freedom to set the levels exactly right, even allowing for contracts that run to 36 months.

More expensive contracts, like those that go over £50 month, come with not only Apple TV+ but also Amazon's various subscription services, including Prime Video and Audible. Now that's a pretty good deal if you ask us.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB, multiple colours) | Custom contract length | £50 upfront cost | 1GB+ data | Free Apple TV+ Worth £59.98 | Available now from O2

Unless you've been living under a rock, we're pretty sure you'll know about Apple's iPhone 11, the latest in a long line of exceptional smartphones. If you're not familiar, let us fill you in: 6.1-inch screen, all-day battery life, 12MP camera, plus a lot more. O2’s contracts are competitive but the saving of just shy of £60 is the real sell here. View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a brand new iPhone and want the top-of-the-line model, look no further than this wicked deal from O2 and enjoy a whole year of exclusive Apple TV+ content.

Why you should get Apple TV+

Apple announced Apple TV+ last year as its response to Netflix and Amazon stealing all of the streaming glory. The company has puts its deep pockets to good use, commissioning a lot of exclusive content, like The Morning Show (starring Steve Carrell, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon) and See (starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard).

The service usually retails at £4.99 per month for UK users, making it a great little add-on alongside the iPhone 11.

Why you should buy Apple iPhone 11

Apple has really outdone itself with the iPhone 11, adding a whole range of new colours (which is new for a flagship iPhone); an amazing camera, including a new ultra-wide lens; water resistance; a True Tone display; and a lot more.

When T3 reviewed the iPhone 11, we found that it's basically the perfect device: blazingly fast, great battery life (a big upgrade over the iPhone XS), the speakers sounded great, and the design and build is lovely.

All in all, the iPhone 11 is a great choice whether it's your first or fifth iPhone, and especially if you're upgrading from an older device, like the iPhone 6s or 7.