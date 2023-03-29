Apple AirPods have £20 off right now – but this deal won't last long

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to buy Apple's best earphones, then you're in for a little treat courtesy of Amazon's Spring Sale, which runs through to the end of today, 29 March 2023. So be quick, as the sale is over and done at midnight.

There's £20 off the AirPods 3 as part of the promotion, or if you're looking for the higher-end model, there's also £20 off the AirPods Pro 2. That's a neat little discount on what are some of the best wireless earbuds for Apple users.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2: was £249 , now £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want active noise-cancelling (ANC) then these are the Apple earbuds to buy. The AirPods 3 don't offer ANC, which is the main difference between the two.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3: was £189 , now £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not fussed about active noise-cancelling? Then the AirPods 3 are an ideal match, with a similar design to the Pro model, and great battery life, just none of the sound-blocking tech you'll get from the Pro model.

As outlined in the product boxes above, the key difference between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods 2 Pro is that you'll get active noise-cancelling (ANC) from the latter, pricier pair. They're also the older models, but they're the higher-end of the two options.

Not that everyone will want ANC, of course, so if you're in that camp and nonplussed about the option then the AirPods 3 do a great job of delivering quality sound for a decent period of time per charge and include great features such as instant pairing to your Apple devices. A great option for iPhone 13 users.