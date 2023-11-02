Anker Nebula Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air projectors feature built-in Google TV and can be taken anywhere

Portable laser projection from Anker can turn any room into a cinema

Anker Nebula Capsule 3
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Anker has announced a couple of portable projectors under its Nebula brand that offer Google TV and Netflix streaming in any room of the house. One of them can even be taken into the garden.

The Nebula Capsule 3 continues the range's soda can aesthetic and is small enough to be placed just about anywhere. It produces 200 ANSI lumens of brightness and can run for up to two-and-a-half hours on a single charge of its 52Wh battery.

Fast charging is supported through its USB-C connection, or you can simply power the device for longer viewing sessions.

The laser projector includes a built-in 8W speaker with Dolby Digital+ support, while a quarter-20 tripod screw means you can stand it up anywhere, or simply place it on a table or bookshelf.

The Nebula Mars 3 Air is a larger projector that is capable of 400 ANSI lumens of brightness. It too has up to two-and-a-half hours of battery life, but this time via a 64.8Wh rechargeable battery.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air
Its design is more lantern style, with a carry handle at the top, although it also comes with a quarter-20 tripod screw on the bottom.

You get stereo sound this time, with two 8W speakers on board.

Both projectors provide 1080p Full HD images and come with auto-focus, auto-keystone, and auto-screen fit tech. There is also an auto obstacle avoidance feature which dims the output when it detects a person walking in front of the beam.

The full Google TV user experience means that they each have access to hundreds of apps, including most of the major streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

There is also Chromecast and Google Assistant support.

In addition, each of the new projectors come with a HDMI port, so you can connect an external source, such as a games console or Blu-ray player.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3

The Nebula Capsule 3 and Nebula Mars 3 Air projectors will be available for £499.99 and £549.99 respectively, from both the official website and Amazon. They'll go on sale fully from "early December".

