Android phones in 2023 are getting a great battery upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Android phones are full of exciting features. You'll find stunning cameras, crisp displays, and top-tier processors, and the right combination of those features can make for a really exciting handset.

One feature that is slightly less glamourous, though still crucial to making a good phone, is the battery. And there's good news – a whole host of 2023 flagships look set to get battery upgrades.

Information shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) by popular tech tipster, Rogesh Brar, suggests five handsets that are getting a battery boost. In the tweet, Brar says, "[Snapdragon] 8 Gen 1 flagships had terrible battery life & despite Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 having better efficiency numbers, 2023 bound flagships have bigger batteries."

The list includes numbers for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Vivo X90 Pro, the OnePlus 11 and the Oppo Find X6 Pro. Of the five, the Oppo and the OnePlus have the same 5,000mAh battery life found in their predecessors – the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the OnePlus 10, respectively. That's hardly surprising, though, as they already represented two of the largest options on the market.

The biggest jump mentioned sees the Vivo X80 Pro gain an extra 290mAh of juice, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus each get a 200mAh boost. Those aren't massive differences, but it's a welcome upgrade– particularly as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that will power these models is more battery efficient, anyway.

The combination should see better battery life across the range of Android flagships – not that they really need it! In our review of the S22 Plus, for example, our tester found that moderate use for 16 hours left 50% of the battery still intact. Similarly, the Oppo Find X5 Pro was capable of 20 hours of intense usage.

But hey, if some is good, more must be better, right? This should open the door for further innovation and allow smartphones to do even more on a single charge – and we'll never complain about that.