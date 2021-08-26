Amazon's End of Summer Sale is now on. Following on from Amazon Prime Day earlier this year the retailer has now launched its next super sale, which sees prices cut on thousands of products by up to 40%.

The Amazon End of Summer Sale lasts from today, 26 August, right through to 3 September, so there's loads of time to browse its best deals.

And there's some really tasty discounts to be bagged. As you would expect Amazon's own devices are heavily discounted, so it's a great time to buy Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks and tablets, Kindle ereaders and Ring video doorbells, among others.

But it's also a great time to shop top products in a whole host of categories, including:

👗 Clothes, Shows and Bags

🏃‍♂️ Sports and Fitness

👩‍🏫 Back to School

💻 Computers and Software

📺 TVs, Movies and Home Cinema

💄 Beauty

🐌 Garden and Outdoors

📱 Mobile Phones and Accessories

🔪 Home and Kitchen

👶 Baby

👨 Personal Care and Grooming

🎮 Video Games and Accessories

🛠️ DIY and Tools

🎧 Headphones, Speakers and Music

📷 Cameras

📚 Books

💍 Jewellery and Watches

Or you can simply decide to view all the deals available in the Amazon End of Summer Sale, to see the full range of what is available.

T3 has been browsing the deals on offer and here are but a few highlights we think are worth checking out.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | Was: £349.95 | Now: £222.43 | Saving: £127.52

Bose is one of the very finest names in audio, so that's why its Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones being reduced down by so much is something to pay attention to. View Deal