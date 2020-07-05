Amazon Summer Sale: Philips Hue Starter Kit deals save you over £50!

The Amazon Summer Sale has kicked off with a great range of discounts, include three juicy Philips Hue Starter Kit deals, knocking loads of money off the RRP of these sets – these are some of the best Philips Hue Starter Kit deals we've seen!

• Buy Philips Hue B22 3-bulb Starter Kit | RRP £149.99 | Now just £84.99 at Amazon UK

• Buy Philips Hue E27 3-bulb Starter Kit | RRP £149.99 | Now just £84.99 at Amazon UK

• Buy Philips Hue GU10 3-bulb Starter Kit | RRP £149.99 | Now just £94.99 at Amazon UK

The three Hue Starter Kits all include three colour bulbs and the Philips Hue Bridge, which talks to all the bulbs (and any news bulbs you want to add), and enables full smart home control, including Apple HomeKit support.

The bulb types on offer here are B22 bayonet caps, E27 screw caps, and GU10 spotlights.

With these full colour-controlled bulbs, you can choose from 16 million hues for each bulb, and individually set brightnesses to create careful looks for your rooms, and then you trigger those looks with just a tap in the app, or with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant voice control.

This means you can use them with bright sunlight-mimicking tones for energising you while working; you can have them automatically switch to chilled out warm, darker lighting after sundown; you can have a special movie setting that dims them but keeps a little light on your snacks… it's up to you.

They're also great for smart home security, since you can set them on a timer when you're away for a few days.

Using the Hue Bridge, they connect with other smart home gear too: they can come on when triggered by motion sensors, for example, or could flash when someone rings your smart doorbell.