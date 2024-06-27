Amazon slashes £200 off top-rated Theragun – we’ve never seen it this cheap!

If you’ve been keen to get your hands on one of the best massage guns – aka a Theragun – but haven’t quite been able to justify spending over £200 on this luxury gadget, then I’ve got some great news for you. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the Theragun Elite reducing it from £375 to £169 – that’s over £200 off and better than half price!

Despite the Theragun Elite being a few years old, it’s still one of the top-rated massage guns on the market, having held the top spot in our best massage gun guide for quite some time. We’ve also never seen it this cheap and it probably won’t last (or Amazon won’t have a ton of stock), so you definitely want to snap this deal up while you can!

Theragun Elite: was £375, now £169 at Amazon This top-rated massage gun delivers deep percussive massage at five different speeds to relieve tension, soothe sore muscles, and aid better sleep. It also comes with five different head attachments and connects to the Theragun app for a unique massage experience.

The Theragun Elite offers percussive massage therapy (mechanical vibration) and there's five different speeds to choose from. It also comes packaged in a handy travel case alongside five attachment heads to target different areas. The OLED screen makes using the Elite super easy too and you can also connect it to the Therabody App via Bluetooth.

In the app you'll find targeted massage sessions including wellness, sleep and more. You can also wave goodbye to awkwardly trying to reach those more difficult areas, like your back and neck, as the ergonomic handle makes this a breeze. For less than £170, what are you waiting for? Be quick before this deal goes!