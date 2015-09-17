Amazon’s new Fire HD tablets are thinner than ever before

Amazon's Fire HD range is thinner than ever before with three new slates entering the range that all come cheaper than a lot of the competition.

The new Fire HD tablets come in both 8-inch and 10.1-inch Full HD displays that are intended to watch video with the Fire HD 8 allowing 15% more viewing area and the Fire HD 10 offering 22% more viewing area.

Both tablets have pixel resolutions of 1280 x 800 with the Fire HD 8 coming in at 189ppi and the Fire HD 10.1 boasting a disappointing 149ppi.

Each comes with a quad-core processor running up to 1.5GHz – not all that impressive for a tablet – and Amazon claims both are “2x more durable than the latest generation iPad Air.” Whatever that means.

These tablets are thinner than ever before with both coming inat 7.7mm and the 10-inch version is even lighter than the iPad Air at 432g.

Storage on the devices vary with the Fire HD 8 offering 8GB or 16GB of storage with the lower version costing £129.99. Pricing for the 16GB still hasn't been announced.

It's available in black, magenta, blue and tangerine with the black coming on September 30, and the rest launching a week later on October 6.

The Fire HD 10 can be pre-orded today with 16GB or 32GB versions available and the lower version costing £169.99. The black version will be up for grabs from September 30 and if you want a white one you'll have to wait until October 30.

On top of that Amazon has also created a new cheap tablet to battle tough competition from the Tesco Hudl 2.

It's called Fire and costs £49.99 with an actually quite impressive spec. It has a 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz, 128GB microSD support and the latest version of the Fire OS software.

There's no word on the strength of the camera just yet or how much storage is on the actual device itself – we're not expecting great things.

You'll be able to buy the Fire tablet for £49.99 on September 30.