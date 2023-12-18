Amazon Prime Video adds quirky comedy with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

When was the last time you saw a movie trailer with a voiceover? What line did they start with? In a world....- you read that in a deep male voice, didn't you? We all did.

That's the ingenious premise behind In a World... a one-of-a-kind comedy movie all about the world of voiceover artists. Written, directed by and starring the incredible Lake Bell, please give this movie a chance. With 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, you can be sure of its quality.

Bell plays Carol, the daughter of one of Hollywood's most successful voice-over artists. She herself is a vocal coach, helping actors to transform accents for tricky roles, a job that requires a lot of patience and a lot of skill with her vocal cords.

From there, it becomes almost like Succession. With her father retiring, there's a space on the V.O throne for a newcomer, with a big movie planning on bringing back the iconic "In a World" tagline a once in a lifetime opportunity. But Carol isn't exactly a big name in the industry and doesn't even have her father's support, he prefers Gustav, the golden boy of the voice-over world and his own mentee. As you can tell it's all very messy and very serious.

But of course, there is a serious message about women not needing to resort to the 'baby-doll voice' that they are often confined to. Women can have gravitas in voiceover, just like they can on the screen.

Boasting a cast of some of the biggest comedians in America including Tig Notaro, Nick Offerman and Demitri Martin, there's no way that this movie couldn't be hilarious. You'll never look at a movie trailer the same way again.

