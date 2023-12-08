The final season of Netflix hidden gem with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes lands today

There must be something in the water at Netflix when it comes to animation. Not only did the platform add two incredible brand-new animated shows last month, including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but now a third cartoon classic is getting a new season. And this is the one I'm most excited about.

Netflix's Hilda is a show that boasts a whopping 97% on the Tomatometer and yet I have never heard anyone else talk about it. I'm getting fed up of trying to extoll its virtues at parties and gatherings, so this is my final warning. You need to watch Hilda. The third season launches today (December 8th) and sadly it will also be the last.

So what's it about? Well, Hilda (Bella Ramsey, from The Last of Us) is a blue-haired girl who lives in a world much like ours. She's from the wilderness but even after moving to the Scandinavian-style city of Trollberg, Hilda is still defined by her love of adventure. She is wanderlust personified, and as a result, constantly manages to run into fantastical adventures with all kinds of other-worldly creatures, alongside her trusty Deerfox Twig.

First of all, Hilda is a feast for the eyes with the various creatures particularly gorgeous. The Scandi aesthetic is simple but visually striking, and there's just a hint of the spooky about things. Secondly, this is a show just chock full of heart, I wish I had something of this quality to watch when I was growing up.

If you have children of around 7 to 12 I think this is essential television, the message of love for adventure and the natural world is brilliant and the characters are eminently relatable. There are plenty of seriously big laughs for parents too, particularly with the paperwork and admin-loving elves. For everyone else, the snowy setting and heartwarming message make it a perfect Christmas delight. Snuggle up with a hot chocolate and get whisked away to a world just a smidge more magical than ours.

Netflix has a pretty strong December showing this year, with a brilliant Natalie Portman movie also hitting the service already this month.