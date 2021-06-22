Amazon Prime Day: smart security must-haves for your home

Finally, summer is here. Granted it may not look or feel like it yet, but officially it has arrived. That means we're all planning our summer holidays, days out and long weekends, even if everything is happening a little closer to home this year than we would have liked.

When you go away, you'll want to have peace of mind over the security of your house, garage and garden. Some of the best security devices including security cameras, video doorbells and security systems are discounted in this year's best Prime Day deals.

This smart tech keeps an eye on your home for you. Come rain or shine, day or night, they will alert your phone if anything is amiss. Some will even blast out a siren if you need to get rid of any unwanted visitors.

Security cameras for outside

Once limited to the particularly wealthy or to business owners, security cameras have become accessible to anyone who wants one. They're affordable, easy to set up and simple to use. You'll be able to check in on the outside of your home while you're away, and you'll get notified if anything out of the ordinary does happen. Some of them can even be controlled using a voice assistant. Here are some of the best security cameras on offer during the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Arlo Pro3: was £549.99, now £299.99 at Amazon (save £250)

The best deal you'll get on a security camera, without a doubt. This huge discount takes the Arlo Pro 3 from being a little out of reach for most people to a bargain worth considering. It has crystal-clear picture quality and some serious smarts although you will have to pay a subscription fee to store your footage on a cloud, that starts from £2.49 a month.View Deal

EufyCam 2C: was £229.99, now £149.99 at Amazon (save £80)

The biggest selling point of the EufyCam 2C is that it's subscription-free. That's right, there's no monthly cost to store your footage. It takes clear 1080p footage when it detects a human face. Plus, it's wireless and should only need recharging twice a year.View Deal

Security cameras for inside

Some security cameras are made to be used inside. They will keep a close eye on the goings-on within your home's walls and should let you know if they detect any movement when you're not in. These products both feature on T3's guide to the best cheap security cameras and have been made even cheaper for Prime Day.

Neos SmartCam: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £10)

Our favourite cheap security camera, the Neos SmartCam delivers clear, crisp video, two-way audio and effective night vision. You get free cloud storage for 12-second video clips for up to 2 weeks. There's a microSD local storage option too.View Deal

Blink Mini: was £34.99, now £21.99 at Amazon (save £13)

Small and simple, the Blink Mini will send alerts directly to your phone when it detects motion. It can be automatically armed when you leave the house. That alongside Alexa support, night vision and a 37% discount make this a fantastic deal. Remember, you will have to pay £2.50 per month to store the footage though. View Deal

Video doorbells

If you have a video doorbell installed, you'll be able to see who is ringing the bell through an app on your phone. If you aren't in, you can talk to them through it and let them know where to leave your parcels. And it makes ignoring cold callers far easier. Here are the best video doorbell deals on Amazon Prime Day.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was £49, now £29 at Amazon (save £20)

Ring's cheapest and most compact video doorbell yet is discounted for Prime Day. You will have to install it using a wire but once it's up you won't need to faff around taking it down to charge it. The doorbell manages to pack in HD video, two-way talk and night vision but you will need to buy the Ring Chime separately. If you buy it alongside the Echo Show 5, it'll cost just £49.99 down from £107.49 usually. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Plug-In Adapter and Ring Chime: was £188, now £109 at Amazon (save £79)

A bigger, pricier doorbell than the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, this one monitors your home in 1080p HD video with infrared night vision and a wider field of view. You can switch the faceplate colours to match your front door and it can be angled against your home’s exterior features. This deal includes the Ring Chime so you'll be able to hear the bell through the house, as well as on your phone. View Deal

Smart security systems

Smart security systems arm your home in a similar way to traditional burglar alarms, using motion sensors that trigger the siren when activated. The difference is, you can control, manage and disable them using your phone.

Yale Sync Smart Home Security Alarm: was £269.99, now £199.99 at Amazon (save £70)

If you don't yet own any smart security devices, then the Yale Sync Smart Home Security Alarm is the best security system you can buy. Like you'd expect from the security heavyweight, it's well-thought-out and comprehensive. You can even hook it up to your Philips Hue lights so they change colour when the alarm goes off.View Deal

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (2nd Generation): was £219, now £129 at Amazon (save £90)

If you already own Ring devices, then the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) will be the best smart security system for you. You'll be able to monitor all your devices from one place. It includes everything you need to set up basic whole-home security including a Base Station, Keypad, one Contact Sensor, one Motion Detector, and a Range Extender.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles