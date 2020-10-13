Amazon Prime Day PS4 deal: DualShock 4 price drop

With the impending PS5 launch next month, there's no better time to start looking for PS4 console and accessory deals if you're not planning on splashing out hundreds of pounds on the new hardware straight away.

While we're keeping an eye out for console bargains, it's likely we'll see more of those during Black Friday, but that doesn't mean Prime Day isn't going to give us any PS4-related treats.

Right now, Amazon has cut the price of the DualShock 4 controller from its usual £44.99, giving customers a 16% discount, so if you're sticking with your PS4 for a little while longer, why not treat yourself to a brand new controller to inject a bit of life into your gaming setup again. The online retailer is even throwing in some of the best games this gen has seen, for free! Check out the deals below:

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller | Was: £44.99 | Now: £37.99

Sony has launched the DualShock 4 in a pretty wide range of colours, and the Prime Day deal extends to one of the newest colourways – Rose Gold. It's worth noting that this option is slightly more expensive than the discounted Black, Red, and White, although it has a larger 20% discount, with the original £49.99 price tag being reduced to £39.99.View Deal

DualShock 4 + God of War | Was: £52.98 | Now: £39.99

Amazon is also offering the DualShock 4 with your pick of a PlayStation Hits game, that includes some of the best titles from this current generation. If you want an action-packed adventure with fantastical monsters and visceral combat, God of War is a great choice. View Deal

DualShock 4 + Horizon Zero Dawn | Was: £51.99 | Now: £39.99

Horizon Zero Dawn has received a number of accolades for its story, balancing it with satisfying and varied combat. Spending time with Aloy and taming robot dinosaurs is one of the best ways to spend your time on the PS4, so if you haven't tried out the title yet, we heartily recommend it. View Deal

DualShock 4 + The Last of Us Remastered | Was: £49.98 | Now: £39.99

The Last of Us Part 2 dropped back in June, wrapping up Naughty Dog's dark and gritty story that started off on the PS3. The original title was remastered for the PS4, so players can enjoy both halves of the saga on the current-gen console, and given that this is being tossed in for free with a controller, its a must-buy.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales