Amazon Prime Day iPad Air deal: just £455 today

Amazon has finally unleashed its Prime Day deals onto the world, a two day extravaganza that brings steep price cuts for everything from tech to fashion to toys. As part of the festivities, Apple is offering its 2019 iPad Air at a discount, a rarity for a nearly-new iPad.
The iPad Air sits just below Apple's iPad Pro, offering many of the same features – a large Retina display, powerful internals, and Pencil support – for less money. If you like to work on the go, but don't need loads of power, the Air is a very good bet. You get 10+ hours of battery life and more apps than you could ever possibly use.
The iPad Air on offer here is the generation before Apple removed the home button in favour of an edge-to-edge display, but that might not necessarily be a bad thing because it gives you Touch ID for security. Apple's A12 chip power the whole show, including the 10.5-inch Retina display.
An iPad is a great accompaniment to whatever you want to do, a lightweight device that is still incredibly powerful and capable. Perfect for watching movies in bed or sending emails on a train or reading a book on the beach.
The iPad is a formidable device, one that can serve basically any purpose, from big to small, without missing a beat. It works great on its own, alongside a laptop, or with an iPhone. All-day battery, big screen, powerful internals, and a lot more.View Deal
If you've been on the fence for a while, Amazon's Prime Day deals might well be the push to grab the iPad you've been waiting for.
