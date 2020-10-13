Amazon Prime Day GHD deal: 32% off GHD Original and Glide

Amazon Prime Day is rich pickings if you want to snap up a deal on GHD hair stylers. You can currently save 32-percent on GHD's most popular products.

GHD (Good Hair Day, in case you didn't know) hair straighteners have been the gold standard pretty much since they burst onto the scene way back in 2001. Not only do these hair straighteners straighten your hair expertly – making them perfect for those of you who want to create a 'glass hair' look - they can also be used to create waves and curls, including tight ringlets.

GHD's Original Ceramic Hair Straighteners are a brilliant entry tool if your budget doesn't stretch to the Gold, and can also be used to straighten, wave or curl hair of various lengths. Let's take a closer look at these deals now...

GHD hair straighteners last years and are highly rated for creating a smooth and sleek finish to your hair, as well as tighter, bouncy curls and dramatic ringlets. The rounder barrel on the Original Ceramic is also ace for creating cute flicks to the ends of your hair, which can be fun to play around with if you have a Lob hair cut.

You won't be disappointed... especially when they're on sale.

GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners | was £109 | now £73.99 | save £35.01 (32%) at Amazon

GHD mark iv style has a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straight hair ceramic heater technology helps you create a smooth and professional finish automatic sleep mode safely turns the heaters off the style if left unattended for 30 minutes includes universal voltage so you get optimum performance wherever you travel GHD hair straighteners come with two-year manufacturer's warranty.View Deal

GHD Glide Hot Brush | was £139 | now £93.99 | save £45.01 (32%) at Amazon

Transform your hair in seconds with the ghd Glide: the first professional hot brushes for hair styling from ghd, which tames and smooths dry hair for quick and effortless styling. The ceramic technology and ioniser tames hair and minimises frizz. The hot brush maintains an optimum styling temperature of 185 ºC, for guaranteed healthier looking hair.View Deal

