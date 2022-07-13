Be quick! Get Mass Effect, Star Wars and over 30 games for free as part of Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone that is an Amazon Prime member should, nay must take advantage of this fantastic free offer that gives those subscribed to the service access to a host of new games, including the hugely revered Mass Effect Legendary Edition (opens in new tab).

This limited-time deal is available as part of Amazon Prime Day 2022 with a whopping 35 video games available to claim for free. Aside from the space epic saga of Mass Effect Legendary Edition – which is comprised of the first three Mass Effect titles – there are also three fan-favourite Star Wars games.

Check out the major games available from July 12th to July 13th below:

GRID Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed: Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

A further 25 games from indie developers are up for grabs until the end of July 13th, such as the delightful co-op puzzler Death Squared. The full list can be found below:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

The Crow's Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year

Rain World

Road Trip

Samurai Showdown II

Serial Cleaner

Finally, the following four titles will be available to claim all throughout the entirety of July 2022:

Fishing: North Atlantic

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mask

Maniac Mansion

Suzerain

Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) costs $10.99 / £7.99 a month or $119 / £79 for an annual subscription. To claim these titles, head to the Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) website now and within the "Games and Loot" section, you can find the fantastic offers available to claim for free.

These offers are due to expire once July 13th end, so take advantage before it's too late!