Be quick! Get Mass Effect, Star Wars and over 30 games for free as part of Prime Day

Anyone that is an Amazon Prime member should, nay must take advantage of this fantastic free offer that gives those subscribed to the service access to a host of new games, including the hugely revered Mass Effect Legendary Edition (opens in new tab).
Check Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals (opens in new tab)
This limited-time deal is available as part of Amazon Prime Day 2022 with a whopping 35 video games available to claim for free. Aside from the space epic saga of Mass Effect Legendary Edition – which is comprised of the first three Mass Effect titles – there are also three fan-favourite Star Wars games.
Check out the major games available from July 12th to July 13th below:
- GRID Legends
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Republic Commando
A further 25 games from indie developers are up for grabs until the end of July 13th, such as the delightful co-op puzzler Death Squared. The full list can be found below:
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- The Crow's Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year
- Rain World
- Road Trip
- Samurai Showdown II
- Serial Cleaner
Finally, the following four titles will be available to claim all throughout the entirety of July 2022:
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mask
- Maniac Mansion
- Suzerain
Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) costs $10.99 / £7.99 a month or $119 / £79 for an annual subscription. To claim these titles, head to the Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) website now and within the "Games and Loot" section, you can find the fantastic offers available to claim for free.
These offers are due to expire once July 13th end, so take advantage before it's too late!