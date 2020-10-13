Amazon Prime Day Fire tablet deals deliver JAW-DROPPING discounts!

Amazon Prime Day deals are now here and we're seeing some truly exceptional discounts across a wide-variety of product categories.

As you would expect, Amazon has discounted its own devices as part of the super sale, and when it comes to its tablet range, the price drops are really something.

The Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets have been reduced in price by 40 to 50%, meaning that whatever you choose you're getting a really fat discount.

For the uninitiated, Amazon's Fire tablets are some of the most popular slates on the market today. Powered by Amazon Fire OS, and delivering apps via the Amazon Appstore, including all the popular apps like Netflix, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, these tablets deliver really strong casual slate experiences.

Each tablet also comes with Amazon's own AI assistant, Alexa, built-in, and the range delivers screen sizes from 7-inch up to 10-inch, covering both single-hand and dual-hand usage.

You can check out the full details of each Amazon Prime Day Fire tablet deal below:

Amazon Fire 7 | Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99

Amazon's stylish and compact Fire 7 tablet gets a straight 40% price slash in this Amazon Prime Day deal, a fact that sees its price plummet from £49.99 to a jaw-droppingly low £29.99. Four different colourways are available, too, and delivery is free. Simply superb.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 | Was: £89.99 | Now: £44.99

Holy moly! Now this is a Prime Day deal. A full 50% carved off the cost of the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet means that instead of having to drop £89.99 it is now available, for a limited time, for just £44.99. You get a choice of 5 colourways, too, and free and fast delivery.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 | Was: £149.99 | Now: £89.99

Amazon's flagship tablet gets a 40% price cut thanks to Prime Day, making it available for the duration of the sale for £60 less than usual. If you want a large-screen tablet experience, and are invested in the Amazon ecosystem, then this is a great slate option – plenty of screen real estate and rock solid internal hardware.View Deal

