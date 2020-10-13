Amazon Prime Day deals: Kindle gets superb £25 price reduction

Amazon Prime Day deals are a great way to bag winter holiday gifts for friends and family for markedly discounted price points. And this year the retailer has outdone itself in terms of the breadth of products on offer, and the size of their discounts.

And this Amazon Kindle deal is a great example of that. You get the latest version of the award-winning eReader with a straight 36% saving applied.

Oh, and you can also choose between black and white colourways, and delivery is fast and free, too.

The Kindle today is purpose built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free screen appearing like printed paper, and in any light condition, too. A single battery charge on the Kindle lasts for weeks as well, meaning you don't have to constantly be running for a power socket.

And, what's more, the Kindle is also ideal if you are in to audio books, with the eReader capable of playing stories, podcasts and radio plays – simply connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones or speakers and you're all set.

We think this is a great deal on a truly great gadget, and its full details can be viewed below:

Amazon Kindle | Was: £69.99 | Now: £44.99

The Amazon Kindle remains the benchmark that all other eReaders are judged by, and right here thanks to this Prime Day deal, it is reduced by 36%. That means that instead of having to drop £69.99 to ring it up, right now that figure is actually only £44.99. Free delivery and a choice of colours are available, too.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK