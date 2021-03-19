Amazon Prime Day comes early as Amazon Echo Buds price cut in half

T3 knows more than a thing or two about true wireless earbuds, as we review and rate the very best. And that's why we've had our heads well and truly turned by this Amazon Prime Day-quality deal on the Amazon Echo Buds.

Why is the deal so good? Only because it cuts the price of the Amazon Echo Buds in half. So, instead retailing right now at £119.99, they are in fact thanks to this deal available for only £59.99.

For the uninitiated, the Amazon Echo Buds are Amazon's all-new true wireless earbuds that come with Bose noise cancelling technology, hands-free operation with Alexa built-in, and a long lasting battery life.

Noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds like the Amazon Echo Buds are so good as they are incredibly compact, making them easy to carry around in a bag or even pocket, but deliver great audio quality when done right. The Echo Buds does true wireless right, and as a result have become a great solution for commuters, gamers and trainers.

Indeed, the Amazon Echo Buds are great as exercise buds, ensuring their owner can easily play music and podcasts while out on a run or pumping iron in the gym. Versatile and now cheaper than ever thanks to this great offer, the full details of which can be seen below:

Star Deal Amazon Echo Buds | Was: £119.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £60 (50%)

Now this is a deal. That's because Amazon's all-new true wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds, have just had their price cut in half down to just £59.99 from £119.99. That's a straight saving of £60. Delivery is also free and next day.View Deal

In T3's Amazon Echo Buds review we said that these true wireless earphones take on Apple AirPods and deliver "better sound" and "Bose noise cancelling". We didn't think they were the most aesthetically pleasing true wireless earphones on the market, but for the price we said they were a bargain and that they would "surely outsell any other bud in the 'just over £100' market.

Well, now that price is very firmly under a £100, with this Amazon Prime Day-worthy mega deal dropping their price to just £59.99. If you don't mind the look, then this is the audio bargain of 2021. You get quality audio, excellent noise cancelling and Alexa built in. That's why we find it so easy to recommend this deal.

To see even more great earbuds be sure to check out T3's best true wireless earbuds buying guide. To see the latest prices on Apple's big competitor to the Amazon Echo Buds, the Apple AirPods, check out the deals chart below.