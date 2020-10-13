Amazon Prime Day Celestron deal means Skymaster binoculars are super-cheap right now

Fancy getting into star-gazing? Celestron's SkyMaster series are some of the very best binoculars for astronomical viewing or long-distance nature-spotting on land, and as part of Amazon Prime Day there's 25% off right now. The SkyMaster series are large-aperture, high-performance binoculars at a great-value price point that, for today only, just got even cheaper.

(Looking for birdwatching binoculars? There's also 25% off the Celestron Outland X binocular range).

Each pair of SkyMaster binoculars includes high quality BaK-4 prisms and multi-coated optics to improve light transmission and deliver bright, clear images, even in dim light conditions – making them ideal for stargazing.

Celestron is known for its excellent binoculars, and also makes some of the very best telescopes around. As you'd expect, these are robust, comfortable to use (even if you wear glasses) and water-resistant, and you can mount them on a tripod for extended viewing in comfort, too.

