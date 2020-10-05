Amazon Prime Day beaten! New Dell XPS 13 gets HUGE £269 price cut

T3 spends each and every month of the year covering the very best laptops money can buy, which is why we know that the new Dell XPS 13 is one of the very finest portables on the market today, and that this rival Amazon Prime Day deal over at Dell is a great offer.

With its premium build quality, stylish and light design, 10th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and tiny-bezel crisp and bright screen, the package the Dell XPS 13 delivers is first rate and with a Windows 10 Home operating system it is a great machine for both work and entertainment.

And this deal cuts the price of that system by a straight £269 and delivers it to your door for free. The full details of this Amazon Prime Day rivalling deal from Dell can be viewed directly below:

New Dell XPS 13 | Was: £1568.99 | Now: £1,299 | Saving: £269.99

The new Dell XPS 13 sets the benchmark for laptops worldwide, which is why it got a maximum score of 5 stars on review at T3 and currently sits in the best premium laptop spot in our prestigious best laptops guide. And, thanks to this deal at Dell, that superb system can be picked up with a £269 price cut applied. Oh, and delivery is free, too.View Deal

In T3's new Dell XPS 13 review we gave the laptop a maximum score of 5 stars as we were bowled over by its fantastic display, superb design and build quality, and comfortable typing experience. We concluded that "it's a difficult laptop for anyone else to beat."

That's why we rate this deal so much over at the official Dell store – you get that 5-star laptop with a huge £269 price cut applied. It puts top technology in people's hands for less, and here at T3 that is something we love to see.

