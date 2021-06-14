Amazon Prime Day arrives early as Ring, Eero, and Blink devices discounted

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is incoming next week, but that hasn't stopped the retailer from dropping a suite of discounts right now on some of its very best smart home products.

The discounts are on the Amazon eero, Ring and Blink ranges, which means that right now cheap smart home cameras, video doorbells and mesh Wi-Fi systems are on offer at reduced price points.

Excitingly, one of the products discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021 is the Amazon eero, which is a T3 Award winning mesh Wi-Fi router. We praised this router for its "fast, accurate Wi-Fi everywhere" and loves how the companion "app is polished and professional". It's absolutely worth considering if you're looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi.

The full suite of smart home discounts can be viewed below:

Blink Mini | Was: £34.99 | Now: £21.99 | Saving: £13

The Blink Mini is a fantastic indoor smart security camera, offering 1080p HD video, two-way audio (for communicating when remote) and Amazon Alexa integration. The Blink Mini is affordable normally but now with a 37 per cent price cut, it is ludicrously affordable at only £21.99.View Deal

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router/extender | Was: £149 | Now: £97 | Saving: £52

The pro version of the T3 Award winning mesh Wi-Fi router and extender, the eero Pro is a fantastic way to cover your home in bullet-proof internet connectivity. This 1-pack covers a 160 sq.m area, while the also discounted 3-pack covers a whopping 560 sq.m.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired | Was: £49 | Now: £35 | Saving: £14

The video doorbell that set the standard, the Ring Video Doorbell allows you to see who comes to your door no matter where you might be, as well as speak to them directly. This deal cuts £14 off the price of the Ring, taking its cost down to only £35.View Deal

Blink Mini - 2 Cameras | Was: £64.99 | Now: £43.98 | Saving: £21.01

The same Blink Mini as in the deal above but this time you get two cameras instead of just one. A 32 per cent price cut sees the double pack price fall from £64.99 to only £43.98. A quality indoor 1080p smart security camera.View Deal

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router/extender | Was: £79 | Now: £55 | Saving: £24

A T3 Award winning Wi-Fi mesh router, the Amazon eero is discounted by 30 per cent right now, a fact that sees its price drop to just £55 from £79. Dual and even triple packs are available and each is discounted.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired | Was: £179 | Now: £119 | Saving: £60

A big fat £60 saving here on the excellent outdoor smart security camera the Ring Spotlight Cam. This is the wired version, meaning it needs to be connected to a mains power supply. Available in both black and white colourways.View Deal

T3 has reviewed many of the products discounted here, and they've all got good scores. In our Ring Video Doorbell Wired review we said it was "undoubtedly the best video doorbell under $100 / £100", while in our Amazon eero review we gave it a maximum score of 5 stars.

Meanwhile, in our Blink Mini review we said that it "could be the best budget security camera our there.

Simply put, these are great smart home products and right now, a week before Amazon Prime Day 2021, each is discounted down to a new lower price point. If you've been thinking of upgrading your home with new smart tech, these are definitely worth checking out.

Want a brilliant smart home hub to control all this top smart tech through? Then consider the Amazon Echo Show 8, the best prices on which can be seen below: