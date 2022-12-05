Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals: cheap offers on tablets, headphones & smartwatches

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for Christmas gift inspiration or you’ve barely started your Christmas shopping, you’re in luck as the Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals are now live! In this latest sale from Amazon, shoppers can save money on last minute Christmas gifts for friends, family and loved ones, on a wide range of best selling products and brands.

Shop all Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals (opens in new tab)

In the Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals, there are hundreds of offers and discounts for you to shop from. From tablets to coffee machines, smart speakers to alcohol, hair straighteners to candles, Amazon has record low prices on Christmas gifts for every person in your life.

Due to the cost of living crisis, many people are finding it hard to afford Christmas this year, so the Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals are a great way to get your Christmas presents for less. At Amazon, you can search by department, customer reviews and find products catered to your budget.

To help you find the best offers in the Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below. For more Christmas inspiration, check out the best Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab) for more.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th gen): £54.99 , £26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This better than half price deal takes the Echo Dot (5th gen) down to under £30 at Amazon. The Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) on the market, which can help you organise your day-to-day activities, play music, call friends and check the news and weather. This speaker is a brilliant stocking filler or as a main present for someone who loves smart home technology.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: £219 , £141 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 36% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 in the Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals. Available in grey, this Android tablet is a handy device for kids, teenagers or families. It has impressive speakers, a wide 10.4-inch touchscreen and powerful battery life, so you can use the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for work or play.

(opens in new tab) Beats Powerbeats Pro: £269.95 , £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you know someone who needs a new pair of headphones, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are now 37% off at Amazon. These wireless earbuds run on the Apple H1 chip and come with Bluetooth and a built-in microphone. Perfect for runners and gym goers, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are sweat resistant and fit snugly in the ears. Available in black or ivory colours.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): £119.99 , £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Show 8 is now at its cheapest ever price of just £69.99 in the Amazon Last Minute Deals. This smart display has an 8-inch screen which can be controlled via touch or Alexa voice assistant, so you can easily set timers, check calendars, stream content and control smart home devices.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 , £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For fitness fans, the Fitbit Charge 4 is the perfect Christmas gift and it’s now under £100 at Amazon. This fitness tracker has built-in GPS and monitors your sleep, workouts, heart rate and much more. Available in multiple colours.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars BD-1 Droid Figure Building Kit: £89.99 , £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great Christmas gift for LEGO fans is the LEGO Star Wars BD-1 Droid Figure Building Kit. This posable droid model is fun to build and a fantastic piece of Star Wars memorabilia which can be displayed once it’s complete.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle: £27.99 , £16.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Who doesn’t love candles? The ideal gift for your Secret Santa, the large jar scented candles from Yankee Candle are now 42% off and are available in a variety of scents, including the Evergreen Mist scent.

(opens in new tab) BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Hair Straightener & Curler: £125 , £56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 54% off the BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Hair Straightener & Curler at Amazon. This 2-in-1 hair tool has 5 heat settings for versatile styling and the titanium-polished plates calm frizz and look stylish in a black rose gold colour.