Amazon's best Fire TV is $140 off in this amazing early Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2024 is hurtling towards us fast, but there are plenty of deals to be had even before it starts.

Take this Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED offer, for example – it's available at a Prime Day price already, with 18% slashed off ahead of the sales period.

Normally $799.99, you can get the 65-inch model with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and a Full Array, local dimming backlight for just $659.99. That's a huge bargain for a TV this size and this capable.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch: was $799.99, now $65.99 at Amazon

The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is the top-of-the-range when it comes to the retailer's own-branded 4K HDR televisions. It not only offers the full Fire TV experience built in, you get the latest backlight technology for high brightness and superb colour reproduction.

Why choose an Amazon Fire TV?

Amazon has a number of different models in its own TV range, featuring multiple types of technologies to cover all price points.

The Omni QLED line-up is its flagship, featuring the best Full Array, local dimming backlight and support for the latest TV tech buzzwords.

That includes HDR10+ for a better HDR performance, plus Dolby Vision IQ, which doesn't only adjust pictures for the most accurate color representation, but also takes into account the ambient lighting in your room. This ensures you always get the best images no matter the time of day.

The TV is 4K with a Quantom Dot panel, and you also get a hands-free experience thanks to Alexa integration.

The display supports 60Hz refresh rates, so is great for gaming, and you get 3 x HDMI 2.0 ports, plus an additional HDMI 2.1 port with eARC to connect it to a compatible soundbar or surround system.

Other models in Amazon's Fire TV range are also on offer right now.