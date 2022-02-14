Amazon Fire 7 tablet is now at its cheapest ever price

If you head on over T3's best tablets buying guide you'll find the Amazon Fire 7 tablet recommended as the best budget cheap tablet, with us praising its "criminally low" price point.

Well, that price point just got 40% cheaper still, with Amazon cutting a straight £20 off the Amazon Fire 7's price. This means that right now the Fire 7 can be picked up for £29.99.

View the Amazon Fire 7 tablet deal at Amazon now

The Amazon Fire 7 is a great choice for casual slate users who like using their tablet at home or on the commute, with the one-hand friendly form factor making it perfect for reading, watching videos and browsing the internet.

We really rate the Fire 7 and here are the full details of this great deal:

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's fantastic Fire 7 tablet falls here down to its cheapest ever price, a fact that sees it available right now for £29.99. The tablet is available in Black, Plum and Twilight Blue colourways at this price point, too.

One thing to note is that this version of the Fire 7, retailing at £29.99, is the one with ads baked into the operating system. They're fine and don't compromise the usage of the tablet, but they are there. You can, though, if you would prefer pay a little bit more and get the model with no adverts – this is also discounted right now at Amazon and retails for £39.99.

