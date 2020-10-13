Amazon Fire 7 Prime Day deal plunges price down to just £29.99!

Amazon's Prime Day deals have seen some simply superb discounts drop on the retailer's own devices, with everything from smart home hubs, to security cameras and onto tablets reduced in price.

One of the best examples we've seen so far is the discount Amazon currently has available on its Fire 7 tablet, which sees the 16GB slate slashed down to just £29.99 from £49.99. That's a straight 40% saving.

The Fire 7 is Amazon's award-winning compact tablet that is perfect for light to medium slate use and one hand operation.

If you want a stylish and lightweight tablet to use at night while relaxing on the sofa, or to whip out on a commute, then the Amazon Fire 7 is a great fit.

And especially so thanks to this Prime Day deal, which let's you pick it up at a discounted price point, with free delivery, and in your choice of colourway, with four different colours available including Black, Blue, Plum and Sage.

Amazon Fire 7 | Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99

One of the very best compact tablets on the market today, the Amazon Fire 7 delivers an excellent lightweight slate experience for very little money. And now, thanks to a £20 price cut for Prime Day, it's available for even less money, and in a choice of colourways and with free delivery. A brilliant deal.View Deal

Loads of Amazon devices are currently reduced in price for Prime Day, so if you've had your eye on something else in its range than be sure to scope out deals chart below, which shows just what each product is discounted down to.

We've also got links to the very best alternative Amazon Prime Day sales going on in the UK right now, too, so be sure to scope them out and not miss out on bargains.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK