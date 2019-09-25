Amazon Echo Buds and 8 other exciting things Amazon just announced on stage

Amazon has just introduced an all-new line-up of Echo devices which aim to give you even more ways to add Alexa to your daily life.

There really is something for everyone, whether you're at home or on-the-go, with devices like the all-new Echo Studio or the innovative Echo Loop smart ring.

As well as new Echo devices, Amazon also announced a new Ring in-door camera, mesh wi-fi network, and a host of new Alexa features.

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Amazon Echo buds

Without doubt, the headline of the show was the introduction of Echo Buds. These are Apple Airpod rivals with Bose Active Noise Reduction technology and hands-free access to Alexa for £119.99.

Each earbud has two outer microphones and one inner microphone that work together to reduce ambient noise so Alexa can hear you clearly whether you’re walking to work, in the office, or on a loud train. All you have to do is ask to hear your favourite playlist, check your calendar, or order an Uber.

Echo Buds have two premium, balanced armature drivers in each earbud (the design of which is inspired by in-ear monitors used by professional musicians). They should deliver crisp, clear vocals and dynamic bass. Plus, with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology, you can choose to minimise the noise around you.

Each earbud is sweat-resistant and IPX4-rated to withstand splashes or light rain.

You'll get up to five hours of music playback on a full charge, and the included charging case holds up to three additional charges.

Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device and use your existing device’s data plan to access a range of features such as music, navigation via Google maps, calling, and more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. Amazon Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Studio has been designed to deliver premium sound quality, with five built-in directional speakers, to let you to fully make the most of your Amazon Music HD account.

It features a 5.25-inch woofer, 1-inch tweeter and three 2-inch midrange speakers to deliver dynamic, powerful playback.

Echo Studio also automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback to deliver optimal sound – no matter where you put the device in the room.

Echo Studio is the first smart speaker to deliver an immersive three-dimensional (3D) audio experience using Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment are building a library of new music, current hits, and legendary tracks to these immersive formats.

One or two Echo Studio devices can be paired with Fire TV devices to support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio™ 5.1, and stereo audio.

The Echo Studio is priced at £189.99.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Amazon Echo

The next-generation Echo, still priced at £89.99, features an updated fabric design available in Twilight Blue, Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone. The new Echo has the same audio architecture as Echo Plus, including a 3-inch woofer and increased back volume so that the bass feels stronger, and the mids and highs are clearer.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

Echo Dot with clock takes the Dot and adds a simple, bright LED display. The LED display automatically adjusts based on the brightness of the room, so you can easily see the time but it won't dazzle you. You can also ask to see the outdoor temperature, or to set a morning alarm or pasta timer. Plus, you can tap the top of the device to conveniently snooze an alarm.

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is priced at £59.99.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Amazon Echo Flex

Echo Flex is now the most affordable way to add Alexa to any space in your home. It plugs directly into a standard electrical outlet, making it ideal for smaller, less-used rooms in your house, such as the garage, hallway, or utility room.

Alexa responses will come through the small speaker, although it's not set up for music, so you won't be blasting out tunes from it.

Echo Flex also has a built-in USB port so you can easily charge your phone or add an optional accessory, like a Smart Night Light or Motion Sensor.

Echo Flex is priced at just £24.99.

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Amazon Echo Show 8

Bridging the gap between the 5-inch and 10-inch Echo Show, the Amazon Echo Show 8 features a vivid 8-inch HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a built-in camera cover.

With the Echo Show 8’s integration with BBC Good Food, it’s easier than ever to find and cook along with your favourite meal recipes and, with WikiHow, you can access hundreds of how-to videos by voice.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at £119.99.

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Eero Mesh Wi-Fi

Amazon announced customers in the UK will be able to purchase Eero devices for the first time. Eero makes award-winning mesh WiFi systems which let you replace your existing router and extend WiFi coverage throughout your home.

The all-new Eero and Eero Pro systems will be available on amazon.co.uk in early November, priced from £99 for a single unit or £249 for a three-pack.

(Image credit: Amazon)

8: Echo Loop

This Alexa-enabled smart ring features two microphones activated by a button tap and the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device. It also features a haptic engine that vibrates discreetly when you receive notifications or an incoming call.

The smart ring is paired with your phone, this ring lets you access information throughout the day. It’s super easy to connect with Alexa without breaking stride or digging out your phone, for those simple things like turning on the lights or calculating the tip on your lunch bill. Simply press a button talk softly to Alexa and then the answer comes discretely through a small speaker built into the ring.

For now, the Echo Loop is only available in limited quantities and requires an invitation for you to purchase it. The Echo Loop is priced at $99.99.

(Image credit: Amazon)

9: Echo Frames

Similar to the Echo Loop, these Alexa-enabled glasses let you interact with Amazon's virtual assistant in a seamless way. They look like regular prescription glasses (without a prescription, but you can add one), and weigh only 31 grams.

They don’t have a camera or display to get in the way of your life – they’re all about easy, wireless access to Alexa on-the-go while keeping your hands, ears, and eyes free to engage with the world around you.

Echo Frames will be available for $179.99 during the invite-only period.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon)

Bonus: Sidewalk, Echo Glow, Ring in-door camera, Amazon Smart Oven

Unbelievably, that wasn't all Amazon unveiled on stage today. We also saw 'Sidewalk', a low bandwidth, highly secure network, that extends the distance at which you can control simple, low-cost, IoT devices.

It can enable devices like smart garden lighting, weather stations or a little sensor in your mailbox.

Another example is the Ring Fetch – a dog tracker that will use Sidewalk and ping you if your dog leaves a certain perimeter. This will be coming next year.

We also saw Echo Glow, a multi-colour smart lamp that pairs with Alexa ($29.99), and a Smart Oven, combining a microwave, convection oven, air fryer and food warmer into one neat device. It can be controlled by Alexa and can scan cooking instructions on the packaging and automatically preload settings on your oven.

