Amazon Echo Dot goes on sale in the UK for £49.99, first units being delivered today

Amazon's Echo Dot, the smaller, speakerless voice-controlled digital assistant has now launched in UK, and the first units are being delivered today.

The Amazon Echo Dot is £49.99, and is available in both Black or White. There's also a multipack deal, where if you buy five Dots you get one free, or buy ten and get two free. DEALS.

Today also sees an update added UEFA Champions League scores, the ability to shop using just your voice, and manage to-do lists.

The Amazon Echo price is £149.As well as the classic black version, there's also a white Amazon Echo both of which will be available in the US, UK and Germany.

What's Amazon Echo?

Think Apple's Siri in a Bluetooth speaker and you're not far wrong - the six-microphone Echo taps into all the knowledge on the web, so can quickly get weather forecasts, word definitions, historical dates, news headlines, and so on in response to a voice command.

Say "Alexa" - that's the name of the cloud-baseddigitalassistant - followed by your question and chances are the Echo will know what you're after. It goes way beyond search though: you can use the Echo to order items from Amazon, stream music (it'a a 360-degree speaker), listen to audiobooks, wake you up in the morning and more.

"The most natural of user interfaces is voice," said Amazon's device chief Dave Limp at the UK launch event. "Our brains are wired to be great at language and voice, but it turns out that it's super hard for computers to do it." Echo features beamforming technology so it can amplify the source of your voice while minimising the noise found in our homes - it does this using the multiple mics in the device.

"We have a team of over 1,000 people who are working to make Alexa better, including many in the UK." Alexa has been given a UK voice and understands localisations such as a pint, who Spurs are and how you spell 'colour'.

UK content partners include Sky Sports and News, Jamie Oliver, Just Eat, Skyscanner and Radio Player.

Amazon Echo features

Plays all your music from Prime Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more using just your voice

Fills the room with immersive, 360º omni-directional audio

Allows hands-free convenience with voice control

Hears you from across the room with far-field voice recognition, even in noisy environments or while playing music

Answers questions, reads audiobooks, reports news, traffic and weather, provides sports scores and schedules, and more using the Alexa Voice Service

Controls lights, switches, thermostats and more with compatible connected devices from WeMo, Philips Hue, Hive, Netatmo, tado° and others

Always getting smarter - Alexa updates through the cloud automatically and is continually learning, adding new features and skills

Amazon Echo is available in black and white.

Amazon Echo Dot features