Amazon Echo deals: save £35 now on the latest Amazon Echo

We know everything there is to know about the best smart speakers on the market, which is why our eyes were drawn to this tasty price cut on the latest (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo over at Currys.

The price cut? A very attractive £35 price drop, which is a straight 39 per cent reduction on the lush, fabric cover-toting smart speaker. And, what makes the deal even sweeter is that Currys lets you take your pick of colourways and it can be delivered for free, too.

The full details of the deal are below:

Amazon Echo 2nd Gen | now £54.99 at Currys (was £89.99)

Now this is sweet smart speaker Christmas deal. That's because Currys is offering the excellent 2nd Generation of the award-winning Amazon Echo right now for a chunky £35 less than before. This means the Amazon Echo 2nd Gen can currently be picked up for just £54.99, rather than its regular price of £89.99. You get your choice of attractive fabric finishes, too, with Black, White and Silver/Grey available. A top product, and a top Xmas deal.View Deal

As we note in our prestigious and authoritative best smart speaker guide, the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo "builds on what made the original so great, and puts it in a more aesthetically appealing form factor – with a choice of finishes, so you can get one to suit your own style. It's a winning formula."

Fancy getting even more information about the Amazon Echo? Well be sure to check out our detailed Amazon Echo review, which explains everything you need to know about the product as well as how it improves on the first-generation Echo, too.

