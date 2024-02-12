Amazon announces huge sale across all Ring video doorbells and security cameras

It's no doubt that there are a lot of smart home security brands competing for a top spot within the industry. Ranging from Arlo to eufy, the quality and performance of the best video doorbells and security cameras develops everyday, so much so it can difficult knowing where to begin. However, there's one brand that continues to be a firm favourite of many.

Amazon acquired Ring back in 2018 after the brand grew incredibly popular since launching its first video doorbell in 2014. Amazon Ring devices have now found a place in many people's homes, especially as Amazon offer some incredible savings around Prime Day, making it easy to obtain one.

However, Amazon has surprised us after launching huge savings across its Ring devices this week, despite the next Prime Day taking place in a month.

Before you find out more, have you seen Ring's new video doorbell with 3D motion detection and birds-eye views?

Check out all the savings across Amazon's Ring devices

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon (save £30)

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) takes the top spot in our best video doorbell guide. It's a great option that’s easy to install and very simple to use, and with 30% off, it's a great bargain too.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was £49.99 , now £34.99 at Amazon (save £15)

This is a fairly new product from Ring so it's great to see it included in the savings. It comes with advanced privacy features, including a manual privacy cover that swivels around and turns off audio and video recording. Check our our review for more information.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Ring Chime: was £189.98 , now £89.99 at Amazon (save £100)

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is an upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, and comes with improved motion detection and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It's also less than half price!

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon (save £30)

The Ring Outdoor Camera is a wireless outdoor security camera that can be mounted almost anywhere outside your home. It's weather-resistant and has a quick removable battery pack for easy functioning.