Amazon 55in Fire TV for £149 is an insane Black Friday deal – but you must act now

I remember the days when the best Black Friday deals meant lining up outside stores before opening hours and probably getting into a fistfight to grab one of the best Black Friday TV deals. Thankfully you needn't risk a black eye for your new telly purchase in 2023, but you do need to act now for the very best deals – in particular from Amazon.

Because here's one of the most insane Black Friday deals I've ever seen: Amazon is selling its 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV for a mere £149. But you must act now because there's a catch: one, you need to be an Amazon Prime member; two, you need to register your interest for this invite-only deal to be considered for random selection; three, you need to be ready to buy as and when the invitation email arrives.

I really like this Amazon invite-only setup. It's got an air of the original old-school Black Friday sales about it, primarily because it's knocking a massive chunk of cash off a great product – this isn't just a couple of quid off the norm – but also I think it's a savvy way to promote Amazon Prime subscriptions by adding real potential value to customers. 

But it does mean you need to take action in advance and be ready to buy: there's no beating around the bush for this deal, you need to set your intent of purchase by registering pronto, and if you are selected in the lottery-style system, then an email invitation to purchase will arrive between the 22 and 25 November – but you'll then only be given between 4 and 8 hours to complete this. Whew, pressure!

Still, if I was in the market for a 55-inch 4K smart TV and didn't have much cash to spend then there's no doubt this £149 deal would be on my radar. It's not Amazon's best-of-best TV (that's reserved for the QLED-touting Omni series), but for a large LED set with built-in Fire TV smarts it's got plenty of modern smarts to keep you entertained – from high dynamic range to HDMI 2.1 for current-gen console support and more. 

