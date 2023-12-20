The best Xbox Series X/S controller is now more affordable than ever

Get a massive 32% off the Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Edition wireless controller

Christmas is coming and without any unpleasant fat-shaming, the geese have admittedly gone up a waist size or two. That means plenty of brand spanking new games consoles will soon be in the possession of those on Santa's "nice" list.

So, come Monday 25 December, there will also be many players looking to expand the experience with an accessory or two. Well, Xbox owners are in for a particular treat as the best controller on the market (in our opinion) is available for a "limited time" at an unbelievable price.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition has a mammoth 32% knocked off right now. That means the white version is available for only a little more than a standard Xbox controller. It's a bargain that we've even taken advantage of ourselves.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition (White): was £114.99, now £78.48 at Amazon
The Elite 2 controller is more robust than a standard Xbox gamepad. Its buttons can also be reassigned, while the thumbsticks can be swapped with (optional) extras. You can add extra paddles to the rear at a later date too.

Why consider the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition?

Like the pricier Xbox Elite 2 controller, the Core Edition model is a more robust, pro-style gamepad. It has better grip through the use of textured materials, and there are switches on the top to shorten the triggers for more precise control in shoot-em-ups and FPS games.

The thumbsticks can be replaced with optional extras, extending the length for more travel, or swapping out the cap design. And you can also add paddle buttons to the rear of the controller at a later stage, which are particularly helpful during driving games, we find (to change gears).

The Elite 2 controller also comes with a rechargeable battery built in, so there's no more hunting around for a couple of AAs.

It's an excellent controller which we use ourselves, and this limited deal is particularly great for anyone who's recently got their hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and wants to expand the gameplay experience.

It's also worth noting that the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition works with Xbox One too.

