Amazing Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook suddenly drops to lowest-ever price

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is now live, bringing with it great prices on some leading technology. But it is also a great opportunity at the more affordable end of the market, where we see already great value items take a further price tumble.

One such deal is on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, the successor to our choice of best-value Chromebook, which is now at a lowest-ever price of £189.99, down from £329. That's staggering value when you consider it is a 2-in-1 so you can go from working on a laptop to watching Netflix on a tablet in seconds.

Detaching from the keyboard may be its party piece but there's plenty else going for this Chromebook. It's not going to blow anyone away with performance (and don't even think about serious gaming) but the Duet 3 is more than up to everyday tasks with 64GB of SSD storage and 4GB of RAM.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: was £329 now £189 at Amazon

Part tablet and part laptop, this lightweight Chromebook is perfect for computing on the go and then streaming as a tablet. 12 hours of battery life will serve you well all day while 4GB of RAM is enough to tackle most everyday tasks with ease.

Students and professionals on the move will appreciate its lightweight design and 12-hour battery life. If you're looking for something with a big screen then this isn't the machine for you but its 11-inch display does allow you to work from pretty much anywhere. As a Chromebook, it is a similarly streamlined machine focusing on browsing the internet word processing and using Google's suite of apps. It does however come with two USB 3.0 ports, pretty impressive for such a small machine.

At this price, we have no difficulty recommending the IdeaPad Duet 3 even if you have a more powerful laptop that you're happy with. It makes an excellent backup machine or just something that you won't feel too worried about taking on the bus/train. Children who are just learning to use traditional computers will appreciate the touch screen and convertible nature too.

