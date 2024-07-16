Apple Watch Series 9 is down to its best price ever in this Prime Day deal

The Amazon Prime Day sales are well underway and there are some great bargains on Apple devices to be had. That includes this amazing deal on the current Apple Watch Series 9.

Both the 41mm and 45mm versions are available with very healthy discounts, and in multiple colours and strap options. The deals start at £314, which is 21% off the usual price and easily the best I've seen to date.

There are GPS and GPS + Cellular models in the sale.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm (Midnight): was £399, now £314 at Amazon

This 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 comes with the sports band, so is great for all-weather use. It's GPS only and other colours are available. Check prices: Apple £399

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm (Silver/Winter Blue): was £429, now £344 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 deals are available with the sports loop band too. There are different colour options here too, in both the band and casing. Check prices: Apple £429

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 41mm (PRODUCT) RED: was £499, now £424 at Amazon

If you want to take your Watch on a run without carrying your iPhone too, you can opt for a Cellular model, which connects to your favourte mobile network directly. Check prices: Apple £499

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 45mm (Starlight): was £529, now £454 at Amazon

The 45mm GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 has it all – and also comes in a selection of different colour and band options. Check prices: Apple £529

Why consider an Apple Watch Series 9

Launched at the tail end of 2024 alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the 5-star Apple Watch Series 9 is the company's best everyday smartwatch to date.

Its faster than ever before, more powerful and comes with advanced features, including double tap gesture support. You just need to use one hand to control your Watch – simply tap your index finger and thumb together twice quickly to perform common actions.

The Series 9 also has Apple's brightest screen to date, so it's easy to see even in extreme sunlight. And on-device Siri support means you can use the assistant even when your iPhone's not nearby (for Cellular model owners).

Remember though, the Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, so you'll need to be a subscriber or sign up first.

New members get a 30-day free trial period first though, so you can sign up today, make use of the Prime Day deals, then cancel before the full subscription kicks in.

Of course, you might find you enjoy all the other benefits anyway, such as free next-day deliveries, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music and much more, and continue with your membership.