Latest Adidas Terrex hiking shoes bring athletic innovation to the outdoors

Fresh off the heels of its latest release, the promising Terrex WMN Hiker Mid Rain.Rdy women's boots, Adidas is back with two more hiking footwear launches: introducing the Free Hiker 2 and the Skychaser Tech Mid Gore-Tex models. The drops are designed to give "adventurers the confidence to take on the great outdoors equipped with the latest products built for exploring the natural world" and seem like good candidates for T3's best hiking boots and best walking shoe guides.

Building on Terrex's history of bringing athletic innovation to the outdoors, the Free Hiker 2 is a lightweight hiking boot offering comfort and a secure grip on any trail, from forest roads to gravel and muddy hiking paths. Made with at least 50% recycled materials in the upper, a Continental rubber outsole and a Boost midsole, the Free Hiker 2 is said to offer comfort and incredible energy return and cushioning.

"Creating technical footwear that helps more people to experience the great outdoors - whether they want to go on their longest hike yet in comfort or need a shoe that enables them to experience the great outdoors at full speed - is core to our mission," says Carla Murphy, Global General Manager of Adidas Terrex, "Hiking, roaming and exploring, are perfect ways to enjoy nature at its finest."

The second hiking shoe – the all-new Terrex Skychaser Tech Mid Gore-Tex - merges the key benefits of hiking and trail running shoes. Featuring a stealth rubber outsole and a trail-running-inspired lug profile, the shoe provides a feeling of stickiness and grip, which is essential when moving through rocky terrain at full speed.

As the name suggests, the Terrex Skychaser Tech Mid Gore-Tex has a waterproof and breathable membrane applied to the upper, made with at least 50% recycled materials. The asymmetrical lacing helps harness the foot, creating a snug fit and a secure heel lockdown. The lightweight Lightstrike EVA midsole is designed for cushioning, while its plate construction is designed to offer protection and stability.

The Terrex Skychaser Tech Mid Gore-Tex (RRP €250) will be available from 30 March, and the Terrex Free Hiker 2 (RRP €250) from 3 April at Adidas (opens in new tab).