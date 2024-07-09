9 Le Creuset deals you need to buy in the early Amazon Prime Day sale

The best Prime Day deals are coming up next week, but that doesn’t mean Amazon hasn’t dropped a few of its discounts early. Case in point: Le Creuset cookware and kitchen essentials are up to 40% off right now in the early Prime Day sale.

Shop all Prime Day Le Creuset deals at Amazon

As Home Editor for T3, I get to try some of the best kitchen appliances on the market, and Le Creuset is one of my favourite brands of all time. Its enamelled cast iron materials are high quality, durable and come in an array of colours so they fit every kitchen aesthetic for a practical and stylish look.

To help you find the cheapest prices in the Prime Day sale, I’ve rounded up the best nine Le Creuset deals you can buy today, ahead of the big sales event next week.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish with Lid: was £195 , now £117 at Amazon

Get 40% off the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish in the early Prime Day deals. This casserole dish is made from beautiful, durable cast iron, and comes with a tight-fitting lid for even cooking and heat retention. It can be used for meat, vegetables, pasta, curries, bread, and more, and is available in multiple colours and sizes.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron La Marmite Casserole Dish with Lid: was £279 , now £167 at Amazon

The Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron La Marmite Casserole Dish is now under £170 at Amazon. Designed for simple one-pot cooking, this dish is perfect for soup and stews, and is designed for low and slow cooking and simmering. Comes with a lid.

Le Creuset Stoneware Petite Round Casserole: was £23 , now £16 at Amazon

For solo or personal cooking, the Le Creuset Stoneware Petite Round Casserole is a perfect single-portion dish and is now just £16 in the early Prime Day deals. It’s petite size has a 0.25-litre capacity and is great for side dishes, dips and condiments.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Frying Pan: was £185 , now £111 at Amazon

The Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Frying Pan has had £74 cut from its price at Amazon. Made from black enamel, this pan can reach high temperatures and works on all types of hobs, including induction. It has a stylish wooden handle that looks great next to bold and neutral Le Creuset colours.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Aluminium Saucepan: was £135 , now £81 at Amazon

Get 40% off the Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Aluminium Saucepan in the early Prime Day sale. It has a six layer construction including a non-stick coating, making it safe to use with all types of utensils. It heats evenly and holds onto heat well, and is ideal for soups, pasta and sauces.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Square Roaster: was £135 , now £94 at Amazon

For ovens, grills and hobs, the Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Square Roaster is now under £95 in the Amazon sale. Made from toughened non-stick material, this versatile roasting tin has deep walls and upright handles for a generous capacity and easy lifting.

Le Creuset Classic Utensil Jar with 4 Craft Spatulas: was £65 , now £45 at Amazon

Available in volcanic, the Le Creuset Classic Utensil Jar is £20 off at Amazon. The stoneware jar is ideal for storing all your utensils and it comes with a set of four spatulas with wooden handles and silicone tips.

Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetiere French Press: was £65 , now £45 at Amazon

Coffee and tea lovers will love the Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetiere French Press and it’s now £20 off in this early Prime Day deal. The French press has a stainless steel mesh and plunger, and has a litre capacity which can make up to four drinks at a time.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs: was £85, now £63.75 at Amazon

Get 25% off the Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs in the early Prime Day deals. Each mug holds 350ml, and comes in cerise, volcanic, teal, soleil, palm and ultra violet.