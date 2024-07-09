9 Le Creuset deals you need to buy in the early Amazon Prime Day sale

The best Prime Day deals are coming up next week, but that doesn’t mean Amazon hasn’t dropped a few of its discounts early. Case in point: Le Creuset cookware and kitchen essentials are up to 40% off right now in the early Prime Day sale.

As Home Editor for T3, I get to try some of the best kitchen appliances on the market, and Le Creuset is one of my favourite brands of all time. Its enamelled cast iron materials are high quality, durable and come in an array of colours so they fit every kitchen aesthetic for a practical and stylish look.

To help you find the cheapest prices in the Prime Day sale, I’ve rounded up the best nine Le Creuset deals you can buy today, ahead of the big sales event next week.

Get 40% off the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish in the early Prime Day deals. This casserole dish is made from beautiful, durable cast iron, and comes with a tight-fitting lid for even cooking and heat retention. It can be used for meat, vegetables, pasta, curries, bread, and more, and is available in multiple colours and sizes.

The Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron La Marmite Casserole Dish is now under £170 at Amazon. Designed for simple one-pot cooking, this dish is perfect for soup and stews, and is designed for low and slow cooking and simmering. Comes with a lid.

For solo or personal cooking, the Le Creuset Stoneware Petite Round Casserole is a perfect single-portion dish and is now just £16 in the early Prime Day deals. It’s petite size has a 0.25-litre capacity and is great for side dishes, dips and condiments.

The Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Frying Pan has had £74 cut from its price at Amazon. Made from black enamel, this pan can reach high temperatures and works on all types of hobs, including induction. It has a stylish wooden handle that looks great next to bold and neutral Le Creuset colours.

Get 40% off the Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Aluminium Saucepan in the early Prime Day sale. It has a six layer construction including a non-stick coating, making it safe to use with all types of utensils. It heats evenly and holds onto heat well, and is ideal for soups, pasta and sauces.

For ovens, grills and hobs, the Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Square Roaster is now under £95 in the Amazon sale. Made from toughened non-stick material, this versatile roasting tin has deep walls and upright handles for a generous capacity and easy lifting.

Available in volcanic, the Le Creuset Classic Utensil Jar is £20 off at Amazon. The stoneware jar is ideal for storing all your utensils and it comes with a set of four spatulas with wooden handles and silicone tips.

Coffee and tea lovers will love the Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetiere French Press and it’s now £20 off in this early Prime Day deal. The French press has a stainless steel mesh and plunger, and has a litre capacity which can make up to four drinks at a time.

Get 25% off the Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs in the early Prime Day deals. Each mug holds 350ml, and comes in cerise, volcanic, teal, soleil, palm and ultra violet.

If you fancy shopping Le Creuset at a different retailer, John Lewis also has up to 40% off Le Creuset right now in its summer sale. For more appliance deals, check out the best Prime Day Home and Kitchen deals for more.

