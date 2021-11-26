7 hidden gem Black Friday sales you need to know about

The Black Friday sales are in full swing now and now doubt you've been checking out the big retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Argos and AO in search of the best Black Friday deals, and you're also thinking about the Cyber Monday deals which will follow Black Friday.

We've seen some great deals this year on 4K TVs, smartwatches, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment and much more, with the four retailers above having enough deals that it'd be a full time job to browse them all (we know because it is our full time job to do just that). We have a full A-Z of the Black Friday sales you might want to check out but below is a selection of seven sales you may not have thought to check out but we think you should.

MADE.com Black Friday sale

(Image credit: MADE.com)

It's easy to think of the John Lewis Black Friday sale when you're looking for furniture, or perhaps Wayfair, but the MADE.com Black Friday sale might not be the first place you think of. It should be. MADE.com's Black Friday sale features discounts of up to 30% on furniture for the living room, office, bedroom and the rest of the house and you get free delivery. Delivery times can be long (for example four to six weeks) so just build that into your expectations.

Browse the MADE.com Black Friday sale

The White Company's White Weekend

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company makes fantastic quality bedding, towels, throws and other soft furnishings and while its prices are on the high side (you pay for quality) its sales are few and far between. The best White Company sale is the White Weekend – unlike other retailers who start their Black Friday sales weeks ahead of Black Friday, with The White Company you need to be patient as last year the White Weekend ran from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. It was a sale worth waiting for as the company offered 20% off EVERYTHING. Well, this year the sale is back and it started on Thursday 24 November so as of right now, you can get 20% off sitewide once again. If you're a White Company shopper you don't want to miss this. Use code JOY20 at the checkout to claim your discount.

Browse The White Company White Weekend sale

Monica Vinada Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Monica Vinader)

Sustainable jewellery brand Monica Vinader is ethically minded and creates jewellery that leaves little to no impact on the environment. Monica Vinader collections are full of beautiful recycled gold vermeil, sterling silver and sustainably sourced gemstones, diamonds and pearls. A firm favourite of celebrities, including Kate Middleton, Gareth Southgate and Emma Watson, Monica Vinader’s Black Friday sale has up to 30% off its wide selection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and charms. In the spirit of giving back, Monica Vinader will be taking part in Giving Tuesday, where every sale made between Tuesday 30th November – Friday 24th December will go to the Jagriti Foundation.

Browse the Monica Vinada Black Friday sale

Gtech Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Gtech)

Gtech makes a whole range of products – vacuum cleaners, drills, lawnmowers and more – and the company says that this year is its biggest Black Friday sale yet with up to 70% off. While you can get Gtech on Amazon, you won't find it on AO.com, Argos or John Lewis so going direct to Gtech.co.uk is your best bet for the deals. This year, Gtech is adding new deals every day, so right now the AirRAM K9 is £100 off and the Myo Massage Bed is reduced by £150 to £149.99. Either the sale is hugely popular or stock is low as some items, such as the Gtech Leafblower, reduced by an astounding £350 to £149.99 is marked as sold out so you might want to get over and browse the deals pronto.

Browse Gtech's Black Friday offers

Lovehoney Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

The Lovehoney Black Friday sale is on now with savings of up to 60% off sex toys and lingerie. There are some quality brands on sale including Womanizer, Fleshllight and more and any items purchased between 11th November and 2nd December 2021 can be returned to Lovehoney up to 31st January 2022 for a full refund. There's also free delivery when you spend £40 or more.

Browse the Lovehoney Black Friday sale

Zwilling Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Zwilling)

Zwilling (who also owns Staub) is a quality brand that's much loved by the T3 team – many of us have a Zwilling chef's knife or a Staub cast iron casserole dish in our kitchen. Zwilling also has some fantastic offers on its otherwise expensive cookware and this year's Black Friday offer is unmissable. Right now Zwilling's main Black Friday offer is live: spend £200 and Save 25% on any Zwilling products (excluding bundles and already discounted products). Zwilling and Staub will also be will also be offering a selection of product deals with savings up to £400 on chef's knives, cookware and serveware.

Browse the Zwilling Black Friday sale.

Philip Morris Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Philip Morris)

Not the cigarette company, this Philip Morris is a family business in Hereford that was established as an ironmongers in 1845 and is well stocked for country folk and city folk that want to look like country folk. That means Barbour boots and jackets, Beretta shooting glasses and gun cases and, for your kitchen, brands including Denby and Amazon. The company's Black Friday sale is offering up to 45% off Barbour, up to 40% off Le Creuset and up to 75% off items across the store.

Browse the Philip Morris Black Friday sale