5 things I love in the Netflix Black Friday sale

Not quite what we were expecting

Netflix icon and Netflix home screen
(Image credit: Chesnot / Getty Images)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Everyone likes a cheeky bit of Netflix and we've all got a favourite show that we love to binge over again. Whether you're a Stranger Things or Squid Game obsessive or your heart melts whenever you think of Bridgerton it looks like the company has you covered for Black Friday. 

Sadly it looks like one thing you won't find this Black Friday is a discount on a Netflix subscription, but there are plenty of good gifts on offer that will alleviate the pain, and a corgi to hug until you remember happier times. Sadly though, it looks like my hopes for an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt talking backpack have gone unanswered. 

Bape x Squid Game Raglan T-Shirt: was £130

Bape x Squid Game Raglan T-Shirt: was £130 now £89 at Netflix
A collaboration between Bathing Ape and the biggest Netflix show of them all, this shirt marks you as one of the unlucky 456 competitors in the deadly Squid Games.

View Deal
Hellfire Club X Metallica Hoodie: was £61

Hellfire Club X Metallica Hoodie: was £61 now £25
A collaboration between one of the biggest bands of all time and one of the biggest shows. This Stranger Things X Metallica hoodie looks great in the 80s and looks great now. 

View Deal
Bridgerton Newton Corgi Plush: was £26

Bridgerton Newton Corgi Plush: was £26 now £18 at Netflix
Almost (almost) as adorable as he was in the show, this is a loveable recreation of Kate Sharma's darling corgi Newton. Sadly no promises that you'll meet someone who looks like Jonathan Bailey or Regé Jean Page. 

View Deal
Scuderia Ferrari F1 Men's 2023 Team Jacket: was £175

Scuderia Ferrari F1 Men's 2023 Team Jacket: was £175 now £125 at Netflix
For the Drive to Survive fan in your life, trust Ferrari to make a beautiful bit of clothing. There's also plenty of merch for the other F1 teams although sadly no Guenther Steiner bobbleheads. 

Netflix DVD Sleeping Bag: was £51

Netflix DVD Sleeping Bag: was £51 now £36 at Netlflix
A relic of a bygone era, Netflix may no longer send out DVDs but you can sleep in one and dream of the gold old days. Best of all you don't have to send it back. Good night sweet prince. 

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸