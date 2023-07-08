5 smart cooling devices you need in your house

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Some of us love the heat, others not so much. Either way, it’s always good to have a smart cooling device or two in your house, which can help reduce the sweat factor when temperatures really start to rise. Personally, I don’t mind a bit of heat but it’s the humidity that takes the edge off things. There’s nothing worse than feeling decidedly damp again, immediately after taking a shower.

So, what to do about this common scenario? Well, there are plenty of smart cooling devices you need in your house. For me though, I always head for the following five listings, which hit the spot when it comes to lowering the temperature indoors and also getting those humidity levels down to a more acceptable level.

The great thing about all these smart cooling devices is they don’t cost the earth either. What that means is they’re all worth picking up because although they might not always get used as much as they should, they’ll pay for themselves over a few years use.



1. Dyson Pure Cool

(Image credit: Dyson)

I’ve tried a few Dyson fans over the years, and they’ve all been good, but the Dyson Pure Cool has to be the best of the bunch. Naturally, you get great looks thanks to a design that’s functional as well as practical and always garners comments long the lines of ‘Oh, you’ve got a Dyson’. I’m no show-off, but the looks are backed up by the performance.

It's a floor-standing model that can be operated using a remote control or the Dyson app. It’s got a good range of speeds, is pretty quiet unless you crank it right up and, best of all, it also functions as an air purifier. That means you can stay cool and have up to 99.95% of ultra-fine particles removed from the air. If you sit at home sniffing a lot and can’t figure out why; try this.

2. MeacoCool MC Series 14000

(Image credit: Meaco)

There are many portable air conditioning appliances out there to choose from, as our guide to the best portable air conditioners guide reveals. However, I’ve always been a big fan of British brand Meaco, which manufactures all manner of appliances dedicated to making our lives that little bit cooler and comfortable. When the company launched the MeacoCool MC Series 14000, I couldn’t wait to try it.

What you’ve got here is a brilliant little A/C unit, which is suitable for houses and flats from 25 to 35m². It’s wonderfully simple and that’s always a bonus, but there’s three fan speeds with the ability to get the operating temperature down to a comfortable 16ºC. You’ll get a little bit of noise when the appliance is doing its thing, up to 53dB at full whack. However, this is a top value portable A/C unit and it also comes with an exhaust port that lets you pump waste air out through your window.

3. Nest Thermostat E

(Image credit: Google)

With energy prices still a worry, I’ve been keen to get myself kitted out with a smart thermostat. Even when it’s not deepest winter, one of the best smart thermostats can be a sound investment. These great little gadgets really are smart too, keeping the air in your home warm or cool depending on conditions and your own personal preference.

Take a look at the Nest Thermostat E as an example, which is something I got a while ago now and it has stood the test of time so far. It really looks the part and features an ease of use that will please any kind of Luddite who’s yet to be convinced of the potential of these things.



Sensors control temperature and humidity, plus it’ll work with the likes of combi boilers, system and heat-only boilers, domestic hot water tanks, hydronic underfloor systems, air-source and ground-source heat pumps (heating only), zoned systems (one Nest Thermostat per zone) and heating systems with OpenTherm technology. Phew!

4. Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde

(Image credit: Dyson)

I wasn’t going to mention Dyson again, but it’s hard not to resist the lure of another one of the company’s latest products, the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde, which is an air purifier, humidifier and fan hybrid appliance. What that means it’s great for all sorts of chores around the home.



Crucially though, if you have allergies or frequently feel down due to the air quality in your home this high-priced monster uses clever tech and its carbon filter to neutralise gases. There’s a HEPA H13 filter to capture 99.95% of particles and a catalytic filter to destroy formaldehyde, which sounds a little freaky but, believe me, anything that makes you breathe easier has got to be a good idea.

5. Emma Luxe Cooling mattress

(Image credit: Emma)

Last, but not least, is the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress. Granted, this isn’t really a device per se, but it’s still an essential if you want to get a good night’s sleep during the hotter months. I’ve owned a couple of Emma mattresses before and, in fact, I still have and use them. The Luxe Cooling though is a game-changer, especially if you end up getting sticky through the night when it’s super humid.

I’m always a little sceptical when you start hearing phrases like ‘Premium ThermoSync technology’, which is what this new Emma mattress uses. However, based on what I’d heard and having tried one for a couple of nights I think it’s perfectly reasonable to get this smart cooling supplement and use it alongside the other home essentials I’ve mentioned above. One, or all of these should work for you too, no sweat.