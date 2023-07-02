5 must-watch murder mysteries with 85%+ Rotten Tomatoes ratings

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whodunnit? A question that has fascinated audiences for years. Whether you're in the mood for a good old-fashioned murder mystery or a fresh take on the formula you've come to the right place.

This is no amateur hour either, with 85%+ on Rotten Tomatoes, all of these shows and movies have proven to be master sleuths well worth your time. With titles across the best streaming services, there's bound to be one for you. Grab your notebook (and maybe a deerstalker) and let's get to the bottom of this.

1. Pokerface (Now TV)

(Image credit: Peacock)

Natasha Lyonne is one of treasures of the TV world. After starring in Orange is the new black she then led the brilliant Russian Doll and now she brings her brash New York charm to Pokerface. She plays Charlie, a cocktail waitress with a knack for seeing through BS in a "murder of the week" style show created by Rian Johnson. With the Knives Out (more on that later) creator at the helm, you can be sure that this a fun twisting turning ride each episode.

Ok, with the audience being shown the murder at the beginning of each episode, this is technically a 'Howcatchem' or 'Shesolveit' rather than a whodunnit but it worked for Columbo and you can't argue with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score. Guest stars for the series include some big names like Adrien Brody and Chloe Sevigny. A second season has already been confirmed too.

2. Only Murders in the Building (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney+)

Prior to this show, the Venn diagram of people aware of both Steve Martin (and Martin Short) and pop superstar Selena Gomez was probably pretty small. Now Only Murders in the Building has brought two very different audiences together in one of the best shows on TV.

As you would expect with Martin and Short's presence, this show about three true crime lovers who see murder arrive in their swanky apartment building is hilarious. But there's more to it than that, a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score is also a vindication of its crime-solving quality. Some of the cameos beggar belief as well, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey... it doesn't get much bigger. If you're someone who gobbles up any true crime series and podcast you can get your hands on, this is for you.

3. Glass Onion (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Knives Out is undoubtedly one of the best movies in recent years, but unfortunately, it has recently disappeared from Netflix. Luckily Netflix agreed and commissioned multiple sequels, the first of which is Glass Onion. Featuring an all-star cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson and many more who will not be spoiled.

When tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) sees his murder mystery game night take a deadly turn, the only hope is a familiar questionably accented detective. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc returns for another case and my hot take is that he may be the greatest detective character of all time.

If you've seen the original you know that the more I write here the less amazing it will be when you watch, so... just go and watch it. It has 92% on Rotten Tomatoes so you know it's great already.

4. The Nice Guys (Freevee)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling (yes Ken himself) star in this Shane Black movie that you definitely shouldn't watch with any kids in the room.

Black famously wrote Lethal Weapon and its safe to say that The Nice Guys also feels like a film from a similar era with a buddy comedy duo reminiscent of Riggs and Murtagh, if they were really down on their luck. Set in 1977, we follow Gosling's Private Eye and Crowe's street thug on the hunt for a missing adult film star on a case that has more twists and turns than spaghetti junction. It's grisly and dark and hilarious at times.

Best of all, you don't even need a subscription to watch this movie with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, not even Amazon Prime. Freevee is completely free to watch (with ads).

5. Dead to Me (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Linda Cardellini, Christina Applegate and James Marsden are the star names in this pitch-black comedy-drama series. It may not feature a traditional detective duo, but there's definitely a murder and definitely a mystery.

You'll laugh and cry as Applegate's Jen tries to put her husband's hit-and-run death behind her with the support of fellow griever Judy (Cardellini). Eventually, however, Jen accepts that she has to get closure for herself and find her husband's killer.

Not only is it unusual to see two women in their forties lead a show on their own, but Dead to Me also tackles grief and mental health with great care. With 88% on Rotten Tomatoes between its three seasons, this is a perfectly paced long-form investigation that has more twists than a gymnastics routine.