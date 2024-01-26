The Xbox Series X is a serious games console with some big-name exclusives and plenty of appeal. With Microsoft's recent purchases of the likes of Bethesda and merger with Activision-Blizzard, it is going to be the home of some of the biggest franchises in games for the foreseeable future.

There are a few pitfalls and pre-conceptions to avoid however if you want to fully embrace the Xbox lifestyle. Here are 5 mistakes everyone makes with Xbox Series X.

1. Not having Game Pass

(Image credit: Xbox)

Xbox Game Pass is in full honesty the best deal in gaming right now. Yes, you'll need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core at least if you plan on playing online multiplayer, but it really is worth an upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you can afford it.

For £12.99/$16.99 a month you get online multiplayer but also access to a library of hundreds of games. These include some big-name titles with the likes of Halo, Forza and Deathloop all represented. Plus you often get day-one access to huge exclusives like Starfield. It really is the 'Netflix for games' we've all dreamed of.

2. Writing off the Series S

(Image credit: Future)

There is a general conception that the Xbox Series S is a poor relation to its bigger brother the Series X, but that's not entirely fair. Yes, it's not quite as powerful as the Series X, but it's both significantly cheaper and smaller.

If you don't have a 4K TV or aren't bothered about the best possible graphics, it's a very tempting way to get into the Xbox universe. Microsoft has committed to all Xbox games running on both the Series X and Series S and aside from Baldur's Gate 3 they play the same on both consoles.

Just be wary that the Series S doesn't have a disc drive so you'll be on Game Pass or downloaded titles only.

3. Overlooking exclusives

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There's a lot of snobbery around console exclusives, with many percieving Xbox to be lacking in this regard but if you look you will find plenty of titles only on Xbox and PC.

Chief amongst them are a pair of titles that launched on Game Pass, Starfield and Hi-Fi Rush. Also on the service is Palworld (another title not on PlayStation) that is taking the world by storm.

If you love Bethesda games like the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, Xbox (or PC) is the place to be.

4. Ignoring the mobile app

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Much like the best streaming services, the Xbox mobile app has a brilliant function. You can download games remotely to your console. If your stuck at work and excited about a new release, there's nothing more disheartennig than finally getting home and then being faced with a massive download. That's valuable playtime up in smoke. Use the mobile app to make the most of your free time.

You can also use it to message your Xbox friends to let them know to stop qeueuing for another game when you're two minutes away. Life saver.

5. Not expanding your storage

(Image credit: Future)

While with the PS5, you have to do a bit of light surgery to install more storage, the Xbox Series X has an easy-to-access port in the rear of the console.

There's nothing worse than having to delete several of your favourite games to make room for a new addition to your library, and if you're using Game Pass too it's very easy to fill up the 1TB of storage on the Series X.

Adding the likes of a Seagate Expansion Card is quick and easy, and saves you the pain of juggling installs and banishing titles you love to the void.