Amazon Prime Day deals: these kids drones are ace for summer holiday fun but the sale ends soon

Looking to keep your kids happy during the school summer holidays? Amazon Prime Day 2019 has just the thing to help you: toy drones! And right now there’s a bunch of them on sale as part of the Prime deal proceedings.

There are far too many kids drones available to buy, which is why we’ve done the research for you by scanning the Prime Day deals for the ones worth buying. Some of these dinky drones are only available as Lightning deals though, and all the deals will be done by 11:59pm on July 16, so you’ll have to move fast if you fancy one (or wait until Black Friday).

You'll also need to have an Amazon Prime membership to buy at these prices, or you could sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a Prime member.

Let's take a look at these super-cute drones in a little more detail...

Geekera Mini Drone | Now £16.99 | Was £25.94

This teeny drone is lightweight in the hand, making it perfect for kids to get to grips with. It’s easy to fly, performs 360-degree stunt flips, and you can change the direction of flight using cool hand gesture control.View Deal

Atoyx Mini Drone for Kids | Now £16.49 | Was £22.99

The main draw here is how easy this kids drone is to fly. Use the Altitude Hold function to keep the drone hovering steadily in mid air, then play around with its three flight speeds. Up to 8 minutes of flight time per full battery charge isn’t bad for a cheap toy drone.View Deal

HD Harudone Toy Drone for Kids | Now £25.99 | Was £79.99

Not strictly a Prime Day deal, but this speedy little drone has a too big a discount on it too ignore! It performs 3D flips (left, right, forwards and backwards flips), can roll over mid-flight, and sports fun LED lights for nighttime flying.View Deal

GoolRC 720P Wi-FI FPV Mini Selfie Drone | Now £29.99 | Was £39.99

Buying for a kid or teen who loves taking selfies? Try aerial selfies! This mini photography drone has a 720P camera, which isn’t a pro-level resolution but it’s enough to get started. The suite of safety features includes Altitude Hold.View Deal

Potensic A30W FPV Drone | Now £39.99 | Was £49.99

A step-up from some of the drones listed above, this kids drone is a little more serious, making it a good choice for older kids and teens. It features one-key take-off/landing, Headless Mode, Custom Flight Route Mode and a HD FPV camera.View Deal

