5 hidden gems in the Nike Black Friday Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There are many Black Friday deals on at the moment, which feels a bit odd, as people aren't supposed to have money, but from what we can tell, everyone's spending just the same as always, maybe even more. It's not hard to open your wallet, especially looking at the best Nike Black Friday deals, and if you need some more inspiration, here are five hidden gems you might have missed in Nike's Black Friday sale.

Shop the Nike Black Friday Sale and get an extra 25% off using the code 'GOBIG25' at the checkout (opens in new tab)

As an example of how excellent these deals are, have a look at how much the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is selling right now – it's ridiculously cheap. However, there are many more amazing offers to choose from, from running shoes to sneakers to sweatshirts; it's easy to miss some excellent deals. Fear not, as we collected the best ones below!

Please note: we used the 'extra 25% off' price for all the deals below. You need to have Nike Membership to be able to use the GOBIG25 discount code at the checkout. Setting up an account is easy and free, and you get tons of perks, so do it today.

(opens in new tab) Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature Women's Indoor Cycling Shoes: Was £109.95 , now £49.48 at Nike (opens in new tab)

Nike isn't famous for its cycling gear, but the world's biggest sports brand does, in fact, have some exciting cycling gear in stock. Designed to be more breathable than its predecessor, the Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature is the best indoor cycling shoe for pedalling on your Peloton. Now less than half price!

(opens in new tab) Nike x sacai Women's Parka: Was £480 , now £179.98 at Nike (opens in new tab)

Combining warm materials with faux fur and showcased at Paris Fashion Week in 2019, the Nike x sacai Women's Parka sacai's signature splicing of materials with warm elements and heritage-inspired trims. 800-fill delivers our highest warmth-to-weight ratio for maximum insulation with minimal bulk. Now over £300 off at Nike!

(opens in new tab) Nike x Gyakusou Woven Shorts: Was £109.95 , now £49.48 at Nike (opens in new tab)

The Nike x Gyakusou Woven Shorts take inspiration from the maverick spirit of Nike's original runners. The lightweight fabric helps resist wind and water to keep you dry when you're on the go. Stretchy mesh in key areas provides cooling and gives you extra room to move. Grab a bargain at Nike now!

(opens in new tab) Nike Yoga Men's Mock-Neck Top: Was £80 , now £35.98 at Nike (opens in new tab)

Nike's loose-fitting Yoga Top for men is quite something else. The luxurious double-knit jacquard feels soft and smooth against your skin and warms you up in cooler temps. The Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. At this price, it's also a brilliant gift idea!