5 early Prime Day deals I’ll be buying for my next outdoor adventures

It’s only one more day until Amazon Prime Day officially lands — hooray! — where we’ll be able to get our hands on some amazing deals across tech, home, fitness and outdoor gear. But, you don’t just have to wait for the big day itself, as there’s some fantastic early Prime Day deals with big savings to be made, so it’s well worth getting to Amazon early and checking if there's anything that tickles your fancy.

As someone who regularly camps, loves being near the water and outdoors in general, I’ve been on the hunt for some great items that can accompany me on my outdoor adventures. I’ll have to be honest, there aren’t loads of outdoor items in the sale just yet, but I did find a few pretty good items that I want to get my hands on and will definitely come in handy on nice long walks, camping trips and swimming in the sea. The star deal for me though has to be the Hydro-Force stand up paddle board , which you can save an impressive 44% on and, not only that, but it also converts into a kayak and comes equipped with everything you need to get you started on the water. So, if you're also into camping, hiking or water sports, here's the five items I'm keen to nab before they go and why I think you should too.

Lakeland Active Fellside 20L Backpack: now £35.70 at Amazon (was £49.99)

Save 29% – Whether it’s dog walks on the beach or hiking up Pen y Fan, I'll be able to fit all my outdoor essentials in this 20 litre backpack and more (there’s a 16 inch sleeve for your laptop too). As well as coming equipped with lots of cool features, including its seven handy pockets, padded shoulder straps for added comfort, pole loops, breast/waist straps and two mesh bottle pockets, my favourite thing about this backpack is the movable sternum strap. What this does is allow the backpack to adapt to the actual shape of your back, so that it remains comfortable throughout the day, which is a big tick for me as I particularly suffer from lower back pain. It’s also available in blue with bright orange tabs, if you fancy something a little brighter. My one gripe is that it isn’t waterproof, but a backpack cover can easily sort this.

Yonktoo Camping Lantern: now £27.03 at Amazon (was £31.99)

Save 16% – Okay, so the savings aren’t massive on this lantern, but I was pretty intrigued by it, so I had to include it in this roundup. For starters, I’m definitely a lantern over a torch kinda person, probably because I’m a camper and there’s nothing worse than fumbling around in your tent, whilst trying to hold a torch. So what makes this lantern so special? Well, not only does it have a pretty impressive battery life (the built-in rechargeable batteries can last between six to 150 hours), but it can also charge your Android/iPhone too. Not only that, the digital screen tells you how much power you have left and there’s five different light modes, including red light for fishing.

GoPro Max: now £399 at Amazon (was £479.99)

Save 17% – I always fancied a GoPro to accompany me on my outings, so I was pretty excited when I saw the GoPro Max has over £80 off. When my colleague had a chance to test it out, they said it produced jaw-dropping 360-degree shots, which were incredibly stable too with its HyperSmooth stabilisation and handheld TimeWarp sequences. Plus, it has enjoyable post-production facilities in the GoPro app. The main thing for me though is that my colleague found it easy to use, which for someone who likes simpler, straight-forward tech items, is a must.

JIMACRO Dry Bag: now £11.19 at Amazon (was £13.99)

Save 11% – Again, not the biggest saving on this, but a product worth the investment, especially when it’s under £15. If you enjoy your outdoor water sports or camping and you don’t have one of these bags, get one. I can’t tell you how many times I scoffed at my dad for always taking one when we went out on the water for the day, that was until I found all my belongings soaking wet in my backpack. From then on, all my items went in the dry bag. What’s cool about this one, unlike the one we had, is that you can also carry it like a backpack, which makes it way more versatile for on land adventures, as well as water ones. The straps are removable though. Its 20 litre capacity offers loads of room for storing your belongings. If you want to keep your items dry, this waterproof bag is the one.