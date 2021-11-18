The North Face 40% off Black Friday sale: 3 of the best price drops to shop

On the hunt for a North Face Black Friday deal? The brand's official sale isn't live yet, but there is another way to save: head to the Blacks North Face sale, where there are significant discounts on men's and women's clothing and footwear, as well as outdoors equipment.

The North Face is known for making great quality outdoor products that look equally cool when worn around the city. Specifically, it makes some of the best waterproof jackets around. But at RRP they are, dare we say it, a tad overpriced. Which it's why it's worth making the most of shopping events like this. The discounts are decent too – up to 40% off! We'd count them amongst this year's best Black Friday deals so far. Browse the full selection at the link below, or read on for our pick of three of the top offers to catch our eye...

Shop all the discounts in the North Face Blacks Black Friday sale – up to 40% off!

The North Face McMurdo Parka: was £420, now £335 at Blacks (save £85) The North Face McMurdo Parka: was £420, now £335 at Blacks (save £85)

Fully waterproof, breathable, and ultra warm thanks to 550 fill down insulation, the North Face McMurdo Parka is your weapon against the elements this winter. It's also ultra-stylish, with cosy hood with detachable fur trip, plus plenty of pockets for stashing essentials. And right now there's 20% off at Blacks.

The North Face Aconcagua down jacket: was £180, now £140 at Blacks (save £40) The North Face Aconcagua down jacket: was £180, now £140 at Blacks (save £40)

This down jacket delivers supreme warmth without bulk. The fill is a mix of responsibly sourced goose down and Heatseeker Eco synthetic insulation, and the face fabrics are engineered to keep wind chill out. Finally, a DWR finish to repel light showers. Head to Blacks for 22% off.

The North Face Base Camp Duffel Roller: was £240, now £180 at Blacks (save £60) The North Face Base Camp Duffel Roller: was £240, now £180 at Blacks (save £60)

The North Face's iconic Base Camp duffel bag now has wheels, to make it that much easier to manouvre around (there's also a shoulder strap and side handles!). It has a generous capacity of 97 litres, with zipped internal and external pockets to store all your valuables. Compression straps help keep things compact.

The North Face company hails from California (the logo draws inspiration from the Half Dome in Yosemite National Park), and has bricks-and-mortar stores all over the world. However, most savvy shoppers will be looking online for their TNF bargains. The brand has concessions at a number of the big outdoor retailers. As well as Blacks, you could also check out The North Face at Millets (lots of price drops worth exploring) or The North Face at ASOS (no offers at time of writing).