3 best cheap drone deals to fly away with this Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We don't always see good drone deals over Prime Day. Which is why we were pleasantly surprised to see a selection of decent price drops on drones amongst this year's best Amazon Prime Day deals. While US shoppers were treated to an excellent DJI Prime deal, in the UK the offers are more squarely in the low- to mid-range camp, on the brands represented in our best cheap drone guide. There are some great price-drops on toy drones, aimed at those who just want to get skybound and have some fun, rather than having to take a piloting course and remortgage their house on a top-end model (you'll find our favourites in the T3 best drone guide).

Read on for our pick of the best price drops, including some sub-£100 ones for buyers on a budget.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Potensic A20 mini drone: was £39.99, now £29.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sitting high up in our cheap drone guide, the Potensic A20 toy drone range is an excellent budget mini-drone. Our main complaint in our Potensic A20 review (opens in new tab) was the price, but this deal sorts that out. It's simple to set up and use, great fun to fly and comes with a small controller that's perfect for kids.

(opens in new tab) Holy Stone HS720E 4K EIS Drone: was £299.99, now £239.99 at Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)

HOLY STONE HS720E 4K EIS Drone with UHD Camera for Adults, Easy GPS Quadcopter for Beginner with 46mins Flight Time, Brushless Motor, 5GHz Transmission, Auto Return Home, Follow Me &Anti-shake Cam.